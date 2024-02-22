When shopping for a new laptop, you've likely come up against a collection of advertised specifications aimed at selling you the right device. Ensuring that the processor (CPU), graphics card (GPU), and random-access memory (RAM) have enough power to handle your desired tasks should always be at the top of your list of priorities, but the jargon isn't always easy to decipher. Drilling down into RAM specifically, modern laptops will often either have LPDDR5 or DDR5 hardware. What's the difference, and which one is better for your laptop?

RAM and its other acronyms

So many names

The technology that goes into PCs and other electronics is constantly changing, and it can be tough for casual buyers to keep up with the evolving acronyms and terms. And when it comes to RAM, there are plenty of different names you might encounter.

The general umbrella term for volatile memory is RAM, and most people will casually call memory "RAM" no matter the underlying technology. However, if you're looking into memory history, you'll probably also see Dynamic RAM (DRAM) or Synchronous DRAM (SDRAM) be mentioned.

DRAM is an old technology that has essentially absorbed the SDRAM moniker, and these days the terms are interchangeable. If your modern laptop has DRAM, you can be sure it's actually running SDRAM. DRAM traditionally operated in an asynchronous mode, meaning your CPU would have to wait around for the memory to catch up, causing performance issues.

SDRAM was sort of an evolution of DRAM that came about a few decades ago, and it's what you'll now get in any modern laptop. SDRAM synchronizes with the system CPU's clock cycle, resulting in faster performance and lower latency. Its design also allows for improved efficiency and reliability.

Bottom line? SDRAM and DRAM are now interchangeable terms, but you can be sure that any modern laptop is going to have SDRAM.

LPDDR5 vs. DDR5 RAM

Ultimate performance or better efficiency?

DRAM is commonly split up into Dual Data Rate (DDR) and Low Power Dual Data Rate (LPDDR) categories. DDR RAM is what you'll find in desktop PCs and high-performance gaming or workstation laptops. On the other hand, LPDDR RAM is commonly used in mobile devices like phones and more standard laptops where battery life and thin design are more important than outright performance.

These are evolutions of LPDDR4 and DDR4 RAM, and DDR5 and LPDDR5 will one day be replaced by DDR6 and LPDDR6. Our guide on DDR4 vs. DDR5 RAM has a lot more information. But to understand the difference between LPDDR5 and DDR5 RAM, it's worth noting the major generational changes.

To recap here, DDR5 DIMMs (Dual In-Line Memory Modules, or what you might call a "stick" of RAM) are physically the same as DDR4, with the same number of pins. To put it simply, you can fit a DDR5 DIMM into a motherboard made for a DDR4 DIMM. SODIMM, or Small Outline DIMM, is a more compact version designed to fit inside laptops.

Digging in, DDR5 DIMMs have two 32-bit channels, while DDR4 has a single 64-bit channel; burst length was also doubled from 8 bytes to 16 bytes for reduced latency. The memory modules were bumped up to 64Gb chips from 16Gb chips, allowing for more memory in each stick of RAM. To recap, DDR5 brings faster memory speed, higher die density (for more memory per module), and a lower voltage compared to DDR4.

Getting into voltage is where we'll really start to see the differences between DDR5 and LPDDR5. DDR5 was introduced with an operating voltage of 1.1V, lower than DDR4's 1.2V. Of course, individual modules will run at higher voltages depending on things like overclocking and timings, but you get the idea of baseline efficiency.

Moving to LPDDR5, it operates with two voltage modes that scale as required by the system. You'll see 1.05V and 0.5V for core and I/O operations, respectively, when under load, dropping to 0.9V and 0.3V for core and I/O operations when the system is idling. Due to differences in architecture, LPDDR5 RAM can't quite offer the same high-end speeds as DDR5, but the improved efficiency is a proper trade-off for devices that primarily run on battery power.

You might also see LPDDR5x RAM listed if you're shopping for a thin and light device. This standard is an offshoot of LPDDR5, designed to offer even better performance and efficiency. One last thing to note is that LPDDR5 and LPDDR5x RAM is soldered straight to the device's mainboard. This means you can't upgrade it after purchase.

Which is better for you?

I wouldn't recommend losing any sleep over the differences between DDR5 and LPDDR5 RAM. Most people aren't going to notice the difference in performance, especially as manufacturers push the limits of the current standard. You're much better off getting the appropriate amount of RAM for your desired tasks, while also focusing on the right CPU and GPU.

You're going to see DDR5 RAM in gaming laptops or workstation laptops, where performance is more important than stretching battery life. LPDDR5 RAM is reserved for thin and light laptops that focus on mobility, which includes long battery life. LPDDR5 RAM comes soldered to the main board, so if you have DIY ambitions I'd stick with DDR5 in a laptop with accessible internals.