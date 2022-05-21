What is LSPosed, and what can you do with it on your Android device?

We’ve talked about Magisk and its modules in the past, and how they offer a world of modifications to be done in a “systemless” manner. Magisk’s overlay-based interface has ballooned in popularity much like Xposed had, and not without good reason too. In addition to all the benefits that going systemless brings to the table, Magisk can be utilized to run codes in the context of the Android Zygote process via Riru. For some modders, those were reasons enough to dabble with all things systemless.

The original Xposed Framework has long been abandoned, but the aftermarket community has come up with a handful of spiritual successors. Using Magisk and Riru as the foundation, LSPosed is such a project that provides a systemless ART hooking framework.

What is LSPosed?

LSposed is another Xposed implementation in the form a Riru module. Originally started as a fork of EdXposed, the project has been maintained by LoveSy (aka yujincheng08), 南宫雪珊 (aka vvb2060), NekoInverter (aka tehcneko), and several other developers. The team developed an in-house Android ART hook library called LSPlant and created the framework on top of it. The front-end is known as LSPosed Manager.

What are the features of LSPosed?

Compatible with both Riru and Zygisk.

Support for multi-user setup.

You can hide the manager app.

Works with Android Oreo 8.1 to Android 13 Beta 1.

How to download LSPosed?

The latest version of LSposed can be found on its GitHub repo. Keep in mind that the module supports both Riru and Zygisk, hence you should grab the appropriate variant depending on your existing setup.

LSPosed Manager is hosted on the Google Play Store. Keep in mind that installing the app alone isn’t sufficient to activate the framework.

How can I install LSPosed?

Before installing LSposed, make sure you have the latest version of Magisk and Riru installed on the target device.

Download the LSposed ZIP package from the aforementioned URL. If you’ve downloaded it on a PC or a Mac, then connect your Android device to it and copy the downloaded ZIP file to the internal memory of the target device. Open the Magisk app, and switch to the Modules tab using the bottom navigation menu. Tap on the button named Install from storage. Next, browse and select the ZIP you downloaded earlier. If you’re using Zygisk, then flash the file named LSPosed-xxx-zygisk-release.zip.

If you’re using Riru, then flash the file named LSPosed-xxx-riru-release.zip, After a successful installation, reboot your device. You should see the LSPosed Manager icon in your launcher. In case the icon is not present, you can dial *#*#5776733#*#* (aka LSPosed) to launch the Manager interface. This trick also works after hiding the app. That’s it!

Comparison between LSPosed and the original Xposed Framework

The legacy Xposed Framework stopped working after Android Oreo. Furthermore, it modified core system files to replace app-process and ART runtime. Such a design is not feasible for modern Android versions.

LSPosed, on the other hand, is a powerful Magisk module that has a lot of potential. The maintainers are frequently adding fixes and new features to the codebase. Not only it is compatible with a broad variety of custom Android skins, but it also supports Zygisk (i.e. Magisk in Zygote), which is a big plus in terms of long-term sustainability.

Conclusion

As soon as you install and configure LSPosed, check out the best Xposed modules to super-charge your Android modding journey. To unleash the full power of root privileges, you should also take a look at the best apps for rooted Android devices.