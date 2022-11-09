Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The developers behind LumaFusion, one of the most popular video editing apps for iOS, first announced plans to bring it to Android and ChromeOS devices in October last year. Following the first Galaxy Unpacked event of the year, the LumaTouch team revealed that the app would make it to the Google Play Store and Samsung Galaxy Store sometime this year. However, the team did not provide an official ETA for the release. If you've been eagerly waiting to use the app on your Android or ChromeOS device, you'd be glad to know that it is finally available for download.

You can download an open beta build of LumaFusion for Android and ChromeOS from the Google Play Store or Samsung Galaxy Store. The app is currently available at an introductory price of $19.99 (30% off its original price), and you get it by following the links below.

Download LumaFusion: Google Play Store || Samsung Galaxy Store

The LumaFusion app offers all the features you'd need to edit videos on the go, including basic features like support for six video and audio track layers, a magnetic timeline, and more. In addition, it also packs a host of pro features, like layer effects, powerful color correction tools, and support for speed effects. Check out the section below for a full list of features.

Via: PetaPixel