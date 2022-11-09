The developers behind LumaFusion, one of the most popular video editing apps for iOS, first announced plans to bring it to Android and ChromeOS devices in October last year. Following the first Galaxy Unpacked event of the year, the LumaTouch team revealed that the app would make it to the Google Play Store and Samsung Galaxy Store sometime this year. However, the team did not provide an official ETA for the release. If you've been eagerly waiting to use the app on your Android or ChromeOS device, you'd be glad to know that it is finally available for download.

You can download an open beta build of LumaFusion for Android and ChromeOS from the Google Play Store or Samsung Galaxy Store. The app is currently available at an introductory price of $19.99 (30% off its original price), and you get it by following the links below.

Download LumaFusion: Google Play Store || Samsung Galaxy Store

The LumaFusion app offers all the features you'd need to edit videos on the go, including basic features like support for six video and audio track layers, a magnetic timeline, and more. In addition, it also packs a host of pro features, like layer effects, powerful color correction tools, and support for speed effects. Check out the section below for a full list of features.

LumaFusion features Editing Layer up to 6 video and 6 audio tracks (number of layers determined by your device type) Enjoy the powerful magnetic timeline with insert/overwrite and link/unlink clips Display track headers for locking, hiding, and muting tracks Use preset effects or create your own Add markers with notes Cut, copy, paste in your timeline and between projects using multiselect

Effects Layer effects; green screen, luma and chroma keys, blurs, distort, styles and color Use powerful color correction tools Select from included color LUTs like FiLMiC deLog or import your own .cube or .3dl Animate with unlimited keyframes Save and share effect presets

Speed FX Create slow motion/fast motion forward and reverse Create smooth slow motion using 120 and 240fps files Edit with time-lapse video

Audio Keyframe audio levels, panning and EQ for perfect mixes Fill-from-left / right for dual-mono audio captures Duck music during dialog with Auto-ducking

Titler Create multilayer titles with shapes and images Adjust font, color, face, border and shadow Save and share title presets

Project Manager Create projects with a variety of aspect ratios (including landscape, portrait, square, widescreen film) Work in frame rates from 18fps to 240fps Duplicate, add notes, and use color-tag projects

Media Library Use media directly from your device Link to media on USB-C drives – only download what you use on the timeline. Import media: cloud storage (Box, Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive) Storyblocks Library (In-App Purchase) includes thousands of royalty-free music, sound fx, videos, and backgrounds View detailed metadata for your media Rename, add notes, and color-tag Sort and search to quickly find what you need

Share Easily share movies with control over resolution, quality, and framerate Create a snapshot of any frame Archive projects for backup or edit on another device

Via: PetaPixel