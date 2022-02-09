LumaFusion for Android is coming to the Galaxy Store this year

In October last year, developers behind the popular iOS video editor LumaFusion revealed that they were working on dedicated Android and Chrome OS versions of the app. At the time, the LumaTouch team said that it would share details about the Android and Chrome OS versions in the coming months, but no concrete timeline for the release was shared. Since then, we haven’t received any updates on the Android and Chrome OS variants of LumaFusion. But now Samsung has shared a few details.

At its Galaxy Unpacked event today, Samsung launched its latest flagship smartphones and tablets. The official press release for the Galaxy Tab S8 series includes some tidbits about the Android version of LumaFusion. First off, the company states that with LumaFusion’s editing tools, users will be able to edit 4K videos on their Galaxy Tab S8 series tablets. The fine print further reveals that the Android version of LumaFusion will be available on the Galaxy Store in the first half of this year. In addition, the press release states that the app will only run on devices running Android 11 or above. We also expect that users will be required to purchase the app from the Galaxy Store, as the iOS app is paid too.

While we still don’t have the exact timeline for LumaFusion’s ChromeOS debut, it’s safe to assume that LumaTouch will likely release it alongside the Android version. Therefore, we expect to see both versions of the app in the first half of this year. If you don’t want to wait, you can apply to be a beta tester for the Android or Chrome OS versions of the app by filling up this form. Alternatively, you can sign up to LumaTouch’s email list for timely updates on the release.

For the unaware, LumaFusion is one of the most popular video editing apps on iOS. It offers an expansive list of video editing tools, including desktop-level control and support for multiple file formats.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is the entry-level flagship tablet for 2022, offering top of the line performance in a practical size, alongside S Pen support and several productivity features. Buy from Samsung.com

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is the mid-level flagship tablet for 2022, featuring a top of the line Super AMOLED display and performance in a practical size, alongside S Pen support and several productivity features. Buy from Samsung.com