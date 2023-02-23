The most advanced video editor yet for Chromebooks, LumaFusion, has exited beta and is now available for everyone to download.

It's a big day for anyone who is using a Chromebook for creative tasks like professional video editing, as LumaFusion has finally exited beta on ChromeOS. The $30 Android app is now generally available for download on the Google Play Store on ChromeOS and is one of the most sophisticated video editors for Chromebooks to ever be released.

If you're wondering about the popularity of this app, the LumaFusion team says that the video editing app has been downloaded over 1.1 million times, and completed 68 million projects since launch. That's across platforms, but LumaFusion also put special thought into this project, assembling a team of experienced Android developers to port the app over to Chromebook screens. And during beta testing, LumaFusion used Crashlytics to monitor the stability and the performance of the app based on feedback to ensure a quality experience for everyone before the final rollout.

The team made special tweaks to the audio-video compositing engine, video preview user interface, storyline, and player, and many other core areas of the app to ensure it worked perfectly on ChromeOS, which differs from iOS since it has varying hardware types. You can see LumaFusion in action on a Chromebook below if you're wondering how smoothly it works. The app is very feature complete when compared to iMovie with touch-friendly interfaces, tons of graphical effects and transitions, a powerful timeline, a project manager, and so much more.

Those who buy or own an eligible Chromebook model can now get 25% off LumaFusion, and also a bonus 3 months of Storyblocks for LumaFusion, which adds in royalty-free videos, backgrounds, sound effects, and music. This is part of the Chromebook Perks program, which has special perks just for Chromebooks, like 3 months of Nvidia GeForce Now. You also can still download a collection of royalty-free music for free, if you please.

Video editing has always been seen by many as one of the weaknesses of Chromebooks when compared to MacBooks and Windows laptops, so it's great to see the addition of LumaFusion. Google has been boosting ChromeOS recently with a lot of features, including Steam support in Beta and support for Cloud Gaming services like Amazon Luna.

Source: Google