Luminar $200 $752 Save $552 You can now purchase this Luminar bundle with award-winning photo editing software, video course, LUTs, overlays, and add-ons. $200 at Stack Social

With smartphone cameras getting better each year, more and more people are getting into the hobby of photography. While smartphones can take some pretty good photos, there's always room for improvement, especially when it comes to what the sensor can capture and also the device's editing software.

With that said, if you've been looking to get a bit more serious about editing your photos, and wanted to try something new, you can't go wrong with Luminar, a fan-favorite editing software packed with lots of features, allowing users to easily tweak photos, and coming in at reasonable price tag that provides a lot of value.

Luminar Neo does offer a monthly subscription and yearly subscription plans for its app like its competitors, but it also differentiates itself by allowing users to purchase a lifetime license. With a lifetime license, users can just purchase the software once, and use it forever without any additional costs. While this typically costs $599 on its own, StackSocial is currently running a promotion that delivers a heavy discount on the software and also includes a few extras as well.

In addition to the app, the bundle also includes a Luminar Neo video course to learn the ins and outs of the software, two LUT pack add-ons, an overlay pack and other added bonuses to make it easier to tweak and adjust your photos. In total, this bundle normally costs over $700, but can now be had for 73% off, bringing the price down to just $199.99. As far as requirements go, this bundle will work on Windows and Mac, making it a sweet deal for anyone that's trying to get into editing.