Apple's mighty M1 iPad Pro is currently on sale, and you can save $400 thanks to this limited-time Black Friday deal. Grab one before it's too late!

Last year, Apple released the first M-powered iPad Pro. By introducing this mighty Mac chipset to the iPad line, the company redefined what its tablets can be and do. For example, a recent iPadOS update added support for proper external displays and resizeable app windows. This is turning newer iPads into valid powerhouses that, in many cases, can act as laptop replacements. If you've been eyeing an iPad Pro, we have some good news for you. Thanks to a limited-time Black Friday deal, you can grab an M1 model and save $400 in the process. Act fast before this offer expires or it runs out of stock!

Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro M1 Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro M1 $999.99 $1399.99 Save $400 This M1 iPad Pro offers a 12.9-inch touch display, 512GB of SSD, 8GB of RAM, Apple Pencil 2 support, and much more. During this limited-time offer, you can grab a unit for under a thousand bucks. $999.99 at Best Buy

For the performance it packs, this M1 iPad Pro is a steal at under a thousand bucks. Apple rarely discounts its products, let alone notably. If you had been contemplating buying an iPad, now is the perfect time to do so. For those unfamiliar with this model, it has a futuristic, thin design with slim screen bezels. You get access to Face ID, thanks to its TrueDepth camera, in addition to a Pro rear camera system that packs a LiDAR Scanner.

Right now, the M1 iPad Pro is the second most powerful iPad. Apple recently released an M2-powered model. However, it barely introduces any changes or features that make paying a few extra hundred dollars worth it. For this price tag, the iPad Pro M1 is currently the best iPad to buy.

Will you get the Space Gray or Silver M1 iPad Pro? Let us know in the comments section below.