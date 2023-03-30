Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro M1 Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro M1 Save up to $900 $900 $1400 Save $500 The fantastic 12.9-inch iPad Pro just hit an amazing price dip over at Best Buy. It's a one-day-only deal, so you're going to have to hurry if you want to get one of these tablets for up to $900 off for the 2TB configuration. Either way, even if you get the smaller storage capacity, you're still saving $500, which is amazing. From $900 at Best Buy

The 2021 iPad Pro is now available for its best-ever price, even if it's just for a few hours. This is a deal you really should not miss, especially if you've been thinking of getting an Apple tablet for a while. We've seen discounts for the M1 iPad Pro before, but none quite like this. You can save anywhere between $500 and $900 on your new device, depending on how much storage space you need.

Here is how much you can save for each iPad Pro option:

Apple iPad Pro (M1), 256GB - $900 (save $500) at Best Buy

(save $500) at Best Buy Apple iPad Pro (M1), 512GB - $1000 (save $600) at Best Buy

(save $600) at Best Buy Apple iPad Pro (M1), 1TB - $1,200 (save $800) at Best Buy

(save $800) at Best Buy Apple iPad Pro (M1), 2TB - $1,500 (save $900) at Best Buy

Why you'll love the M1 iPad Pro

First of all, have we mentioned what an amazing price this iPad is available for right now? Because it is. We've never seen the M1 iPad Pro available for such a great price, so this isn't a deal that anyone who wants a high-end tablet should miss out on. Even if this is the 2021 model, it's still a fantastic option, especially given how powerful the M1 chip is. When this tablet was launched, we found it to be extremely fast and powerful, outperforming previous models by a mile. The 256GB and 512GB versions come with 8GB of RAM, while the other two capacity options feature 16GB of RAM for an even bigger performance boost.

The M1 iPad Pro features a Liquid Retina XDR display that will amaze you with its capacity to showcase one billion colors, offering accuracy no matter whether you're watching movies, photos, videos, or playing around with graphics editing software. The anti-reflective coating makes the M1 iPad Pro an ideal tool for video and photo editing, both as a hobby and professionally, and the screen gets incredibly bright, too. Investing in a keyboard for this tablet could help you replace your laptop at times, depending on what your job entails.