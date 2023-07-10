Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020) $750 $999 Save $249 The 2020 MacBook Air comes with the original Apple M1 chipset, which is both fast and efficient. It has no active cooling, which makes it light and silent. $750 at Amazon

If you've been contemplating buying a new Mac for a while, then now's the time to act. Apple's incredibly-thin and unrivaled MacBook Air M1 (2020) has hit a new all-time low. For a limited time only, you can invest in a brand-new unit for just $750. That's a 25% discount we're witnessing for the very first time.

Why we love the MacBook Air M1

Powered by Apple silicon, the MacBook Air M1 is a future-proof investment that should last you for many years to come. Not only does it support the latest macOS Sonoma, but it also has a stunning exterior design. So you get to utilize a powerful chipset in an exceptionally slim body made from premium aluminum.

What really makes the MacBook Air M1 stand out when compared to its predecessors is its exclusive support for some macOS features. While some Intel MacBooks are still receiving software updates from Apple, they lack support for running iOS/iPadOS apps natively. That's not to mention that these older notebooks have inferior battery lives and performance. So with the MacBook Air M1, you're getting one of the longest battery lives on a Mac, in addition to the exciting features that Intel users can't utilize.

Despite Apple selling a newer MacBook Air M2, the M1 variant remains valid today, as both laptops perform remarkably well. So even though you're buying a 2020 notebook, it still could last you for as long as an M2 unit. And, honestly, for $750, the MacBook Air M1 is a steal. That MacBook used to be my daily driver, and I never faced any issues while using it.