The M1 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro are up to $200 off ahead of Prime Day

The M2 MacBook Air is right around the corner, but if you don’t feel like spending over $1,200 on a new laptop, now’s a great time to pick up the M1 model. Retailers including Amazon and Best Buy are selling the M1-powered MacBook Air with a significant $100 discount, making this fantastic laptop just under $900 for the base model. In fact, Best Buy is taking $200 off the 512GB model, which also includes a more powerful version of the M1 processor with an 8-core GPU. You can get that model for just $1,049.99 right now, instead of $1,249.99.

Aside from the processor, the MacBook Air comes with 8GB of RAM (unified memory) and a 256GB SSD in the base model, and that already offers plenty of performance. The base model also includes a 7-core GPU. As we’ve mentioned, you can also upgrade to 512GB of SSD storage, and you get a more powerful 8-core GPU alongside it. That model is significantly cheaper on Best Buy compared to Amazon, but both places are offering the same $100 discount on the base configuration.

If you’d rather buy the MacBook Pro, there’s good news for you too. The M1 MacBook Pro is currently discounted by $200 at Best Buy, so it starts at $1,099.99. This model comes with an 8-core GPU in every configuration, plus it has active cooling so it can maintain its top performance for longer. The display is also brighter, reaching up to 500 nits.

Both of these laptops have a 13.3-inch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and very sharp 2560 x 1600 resolution, so you’re getting a great experience for the price you’re paying. Plus, they have a solid aluminum unibody that looks and feels premium. Sure, models with M2 processors are starting to become available, but these are still powerful laptops, and with these discounts, they become much more appealing. If you buy them now, they’ll be good enough to serve you for a long time.