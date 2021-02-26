Save up to $100 on an M1 MacBook Pro, and more Mac deals today!

Looking for an M1 MacBook Pro, but scared away by the price point? I don’t blame you. Macs seem great, but they’re always really expensive, and when you can a high-end desktop PC for around the same price (or cheaper!), it’s really asking a lot. With rumors flying around about new MacBooks already too, it can be hard to tell whether or not to wait. But, Amazon has discounted the new MacBooks, to make the price a bit more palatable.

At Amazon, the M1 MacBook Pros are $80 off for the 256GB model, and $100 for the 512GB model. Given the respective MSRPs of $1,300 and $1,500, that’s not a huge discount, but if you were planning on buying an M1 MacBook, you’ll be able to save a bit! Also, if you have the Amazon Rewards Visa, you can split the prices into 18-month 0% APR chunks, making the cost much easier to process over time. $1,220 and $1,400 is still a fair chunk of change, but less than $100 a month is a lot more feasible for most people. And you get an M1 MacBook Pro! Finally, this discount applies to both the Silver and Space Grey colorways.

Maybe you don’t need an M1 MackBook Pro, though. Maybe you just need… a MacBook, and shelling out over $1,000 for one isn’t your cup of tea. Woot! has you covered, as their Daily Deal just so happened to coincide with the Amazon discount. Maybe it’s because Woot! is owned by Amazon? Some food for thought, there…

Anyway, refurbished MacBooks and MacBook Pros are on sale today and today only. These are MacBooks with Intel processors–so obviously a different level than the M1 MacBook Pro. But that doesn’t make these MacBooks super outdated. If you don’t need the bleeding edge technology of an Mi chip, then something like the Intel i7 MacBook Pro is going to work just fine at a fraction of the cost.

Of course, these MacBooks are refurbished, but they should work practically like new, and Woot! has a good reputation for refurbs. Just don’t mull on it too long–the best products in sales like these tend to go fast, and the sale itself ends at midnight CST.