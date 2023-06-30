SYONCON AP425 M.2 2230 SSD $80 $100 Save $20 This SYONCON M.2 2230 SSD is meant to be an affordable SSD for the Steam Deck, ROG Ally, and Surface Pro. The drive offers high-speed ​​sequential read/write speed up to 3,200MB/s. $80 at Amazon

Corsair MP600 Mini $100 $110 Save $10 An excellent M.2 2230 SSD for your Steam Deck, ROG Ally, and Surface Pro with a sequential read speed up to 4,800MB/sec. $100 at Amazon

Samsung 1TB M.2 2230 SSD for Surface $161 $215 Save $54 A 1TB M.2 2230 SSD from a brand that you can trust. This Samsung SSD has sequential read speeds up to 3100MB/s, and write up to 2000MB/s. $161 at Amazon

If you've been looking to upgrade the storage on your Steam Deck, ROG Ally, or Surface device — you've come to the right place. While there are plenty of deals on M.2 2280 SSDs for laptops and PCs, deals on M.2 2230 SSD storage are a little bit harder to find, but we've managed to uncover some great promotions with discounts up to 25% off. So what better time to buy than now?

We've sourced some great deals on M.2 2230 SSDs from brands like Samsung, Corsair, XPC, and others. With these deals, you're going to get a couple of choices when it comes to size with the 1TB drives being the most affordable. Of course, you're probably asking yourself, what's the difference between all of these SSDs?

XPC Technologies 2TB M.2 2230 NVMe PCIe SSD $218 $280 Save $62 For the most possible storage on your Steam Deck, you'll want to buy the XPC Technologies 2TB M.2 2230 NVMe PCIe SSD. It has a sequential read speed of up to 5100 MB/s and a sequential write speed of up to 4800 MB/s. $218 at Amazon

Well, primarily, you're looking at different read and write speeds, which can affect how long it takes for a game to install and load. Luckily, for the most part, the differences here are relatively minor for the 1TB drives, but if you're looking to get blazing-fast performance, you're going to want to go with the Corsair or XPC models.

If these brands aren't to your liking, you can also check out some great deals on Sabrent M.2 2230 SSDs. Or if SSDs are out of your price range, you can always go with a microSD card for storage expansion which works pretty well too.