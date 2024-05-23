Key Takeaways M2 iPad Air offers sufficient power for most tablet users with a 30% CPU bump from M1.

Enhanced storage options at the same price point and new 13-inch model improve productivity.

60Hz LCD screen and lack of support for second-gen Apple Pencil are notable drawbacks.

Compared to the flashy M4 iPad Pro, the new M2 iPad Air may seem a bit on the boring side. It didn't get a new OLED screen, didn't get a thinner body, didn't get a new Magic Keyboard, and didn't get the newest M4 Apple silicon. But Apple did introduce a larger 13-inch option for the Air, gave it enough of a silicon bump to keep things zippy, and doubled the base storage amount, all while keeping it at the same affordable price. I am certain that will be enough to keep the 2024 iPad Air as the best-selling iPad (and tablet) in the world for the next couple of years.

iPad Air (M2, 2024) The upper mid-tier iPad is the best value iPad 9 / 10 The 2024 iPad Air features the Apple M2 processor and a new design that's avaialble in two sizes for the first time, adding a 13-inch model on top of an improved 11-inch version. Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB CPU Apple M2 (8-core CPU) Memory 8GB LPDDR5 Operating System iPadOS 17.5 Battery 11-inch: 28.93Wh, 13-inch: 36.59Wh Ports USB-C Camera (Rear, Front) Rear: 12MP Wide, AF, f/1.8, Front: 12MP Ultra-wide, f/2.4 Display type 11-inch: LCD, 60Hz, 10.9-inch, 3:2, 2360 x 1640 resolution, 264 PPI, 13-inch: LCD, 60Hz, 12.9-inch, 3:2, 2732 x 2040 resolution, 264 PPI Price 11-inch: $599, 13-inch: $799 Size 11-inch: 247.6 x 178.5 x 6.1mm, 13-inch: 280.6 x 214.9 x 6.1mm Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, optional 5G cellular Weight 11-inch Wi-Fi: 462g, 11-inch Wi-Fi + Cellular: 462g, 13-inch Wi-Fi: 617g, 13-inch Wi-Fi + Cellular: 618g IP rating Not rated Pros M2 is actually more than powerful enough for 99% of tablet users

Double the storage from last generation iPad Air but same price

New 13-inch option makes the Air more appealing for productivity Cons M2's improvements over M1 was small on MacOS; on iPadOS it's even smaller

The 60Hz LCD screen lags behind not just iPad Pro, but rival Android tablets at similar price point

Not supporting the second-generation Apple Pencil is abusrd

M2 iPad Air pricing and availability

The M2 iPad Air is available practically worldwide. The tablet comes in two sizes now, with an 11-inch and a new 13-inch variant. Prices start at $599 for the 11-inch and $799 for the 13-inch version, with 128GB of storage. These prices include just the tablet, so if you add a Magic Keyboard or a stylus (this iPad Air supports either Apple Pencil 2nd gen or the new Apple Pencil Pro), the price can cross four-digits easily.

Hardware overview

New chip, new larger option, that's about it

As mentioned, the new iPad Air got a few relatively average updates. Here are its upgrades over the previous M1 iPad Air launched in 2022:

It gets the newer M2 silicon, instead of the M1

It has its front-facing camera repositioned to a center-top bezel while in landscape more

Its base storage increased from 64GB to 128GB

It supports the new Apple Pencil Pro

It is available in a larger 13-inch size option

The unit I'm testing is the smaller 11-inch model, but everything is the same between the two models other than screen size and battery capacity.

By the way, even though the smaller iPad Air is marketed as having an 11-inch screen (compared to 10.9-inch in years past) that's just due to Apple now rounding it to a whole number. The screen sizes and overall dimensions of the new iPad Air are actually the exact same as the older iPad Air.

Apple has confirmed that the existing Magic Keyboard made for the 10.9-inch iPad Air from the past will work fine with the 2024 11-inch model. I purchased a third-party keyboard case that was designed for the M1 iPad Air and my 2024 unit fit into the case perfectly fine. A benefit of buying Apple products is there are much more third-party case options than other Android brands.

M2 iPad Air with third-party keyboard case M2 iPad Air with third-party keyboard case

From the outside, there really isn't much to talk about. It's an iPad. You've seen this design many times over the past few years. And yes, the iPad Air tablets are slightly heavier than their same-sized iPad Pro counterparts, which seems a bit silly, but it's not enough of a difference to even notice.

What I like

The number one thing I like about it is the M2 silicon, which powered very capable flagship Apple computers just a calendar year ago, and this silicon is now available for as low as $599 in a small, lightweight, thin device.

I must point out that if you're upgrading from the M1 iPad Air, then the performance gains are minor (a 30% CPU bump). But if you're jumping from a 2020 iPad Air running on Apple's A-series chip, the M2 will be a significant increase in performance. M2 allows this iPad Air to run Final Cut Pro and edit 4K videos without any semblance of lag or load times, with really fast export times too. It's an extremely capable silicon even in 2024, and beats the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip used in the highest end Android tablets right now, in both efficiency and GPU performance.

For example, I can place multiple tracks of 4K footage on the Final Cut Pro timeline and there's no lag in scrubbing. But this isn't anything too new, since the M1 iPad Air could do the same, but the M2 does offer faster export times.