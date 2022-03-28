An M2 iPad Pro with MagSafe support could be only a few months away

Apple has been actively releasing new and upgraded products for the past few months. These include the iPhone SE 3 (2022), M1 Ultra-powered Mac Studio, and the Studio Display. However, the company could be planning for even more reveals this year. A previous report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman states that Apple could be working on the wildest array of new hardware products in its history for this Fall. We already expect the company to introduce the usual high-end iPhone (14) lineup, the Apple Watch (Series 8), and an upgraded entry-level iPad (10). The Cupertino tech giant could also be unveiling a redesigned MacBook Air with a slightly larger display. The latest report now hints at the possibility of us seeing an M2 iPad Pro with MagSafe support this Fall.

Bloomerg’s Mark Gurman stated these new details in his latest Power On newsletter. Gurman believes that Apple will be releasing an M2 iPad Pro that supports the MagSafe technology sometime between September and November. Considering the iPad Air 5 (2022) now includes the M1 chip, it would make sense for Apple to boost the iPad Pro to further distinguish between the two. Apple revealed the M1 iPad Pro back in April 2021, and — on average — it takes 13 to 16 months to upgrade its Pro iPad lineup. So a Fall release for the potential M2 iPad Pro is realistic.

We expect the Apple M2 chip to retain the 8-core CPU present on the current M1 chip, while offering improved GPU options. It will likely include higher speed and better efficiency — due to TSMC’s 4-nanometer process. It’s unclear what kind of MagSafe accessories the company could release for the iPad. However, we do hope that the rumors turn out to be accurate and Apple introduces some innovative uses for the MagSafe.

Do you plan on buying the rumored M2 iPad Pro? Why or why not? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: Mark Gurman’s Power On newsletter

Via: MacRumors