The latest MacBook Pro model with the M2 Pro chip has a great price right now, thanks to its first-ever discount of $200.

Apple MacBook Pro (2023) $1799 $1999 Save $200 This brand-new 14-inch MacBook Pro is getting its first-ever discount and we're super excited to see it become more affordable, even if it's by $200. This is a powerful laptop that works perfectly for any job you throw at it thanks to the M2 Pro chip, while the display is as fantastic as any other coming from Apple. $1799 at Amazon (14 inches)

This 14-inch MacBook Pro was launched very recently, but it's already getting its first big discount, which makes it hard to pass up. We tested the 16-inch MacBook Pro with the M2 Max chip and found it fantastic. The model currently getting its first discount on Amazon has a 14-inch screen and the M2 Pro chip, but it's still an excellent choice. Usually priced at $1,999, the MacBook Pro is now available for $1,799.

Fantastic laptop for an excellent price

The 2023 Apple MacBook Pro features the M2 Pro chip with a 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU, which means this device will not lag behind when you're running work tasks, even if that work involves something as performance-hungry as video editing or 3D rendering. Of course, the 16GB of RAM will help with that quite a bit. The discounted model has a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display with a 3024 x 1964 pixels resolution and a 512GB SSD, so you can store all the content you need.

Overall, this new Apple MacBook Pro is a pretty nice upgrade to previous models, especially in the connectivity departments after Apple upgraded to Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, as well as HDMI 2.1, so you can use 8K displays whenever you need more screens to play with.

If you don't want to get the latest model, the M1 MacBook Pro 14-inch model with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD is also on sale at Best Buy right now, available for $300 less than the MSRP. We'd definitely recommend the newer model above, but you can check out the previous one below.