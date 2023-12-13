Storage devices are getting bigger and faster, and if you’re still rocking an archaic mechanical hard drive, your PC's performance will suffer a lot. Solid-state drives (SSD) are the way to go for the foreseeable future until a new technology is invented, but they’re not without their fair share of issues. Unlike hard drives, SSDs come in various shapes and sizes and even use different connectors. For new PC users, picking an SSD that’s compatible with their motherboard can be a very real problem. An incompatible SSD will either be too fast for the motherboard, too slow, or might not work at all. To curb that problem, we’ll take an in-depth look at M.2 SSD compatibility so you don’t spend extra on an incompatible drive.

What are M.2, SATA, PCIe, and NVMe?

First, let’s clear up all the technical jargon you might come across. SATA is the older, slower interface used by both HDDs and SSDs. Older SSDs that come in the 2.5-inch size exclusively use the SATA 3 interface, which runs at a meager 6GB/s (600MB/s). The PCIe interface is much faster, with PCIe Gen 5 SSDs supporting up to a staggering 14,000MB/s.

M.2 is an expansion slot for various components, not just the SSD. For example, there are M.2 Wi-Fi cards, Bluetooth cards, and Ethernet adapters. M.2 slots can use either of the two interfaces, depending on how expensive and newer your motherboard is. SATA M.2 slots are cheaper and slower than PCIe M.2 slots, but both interfaces support an SSD. PCIe M.2 slots use NVMe, which is a communication protocol that leverages the increased bandwidth to support faster NVMe SSDs, which isn't present in SATA M.2 slots.

Whatever interface you choose, the one on the SSD needs to match the M.2's for it to work. Unless your PC supports dual-mode, a SATA M.2 SSD will only work in a SATA M.2, and an NVME SSD will only work in a PCIe M.2.

M.2 connector shapes

M.2 SSDs have indents at certain positions on the end with the metal pins. Similarly, the M.2 slots also have matching protrusions at certain positions. These indents and protrusions are called keys. There are two positions for these keys: B and M. When an M.2 slot is viewed from the front with the pins visible, the slot with the B-key specification will have a protrusion on the left side, and the one with the M-key specification will have a protrusion on the right side of the slot.

M.2 slots with the B-key specification are exclusively SATA M.2, whereas slots with M-key specification can either be exclusively PCIe M.2 or might support SATA if it’s dual-mode. Similar to the slots, SATA M.2 SSDs are keyed at both M and B positions, so they can fit in SATA M.2 slots and PCIe M.2, even if they might not work in the latter. NVMe SSDs are keyed only in the M position, which means they can fit in the PCIe M.2 slot since the slot has a matching protrusion at the M position. But NVMe SSDs can’t fit into the SATA M.2 slot due to the protrusion in the slot at the B position, for which there is no indent in the NMVe SSD.

Since an MVMe SSD will never work on a SATA M.2 slot, if an SSD doesn't fit into the M.2 slot, it's a good indicator that your M.2 SSD uses a newer interface that is incompatible with your motherboard's older interface. Even if you rotate the SSD upside down, it won't fit since both the B and M keys aren't contralateral.

A breakdown of all the M.2 SSD sizes

Once you pick the SSD with the right connector shape, you have to make sure the length of the SSD is enough for the space in your PC. Most desktop motherboards, except for some mini-ITX motherboards, have ample space for even the longest M.2 SSD. Laptop users, in particular, have to make sure that they pick the SSD that can easily fit inside their laptop’s M.2 slot. Here’s a table of all the M.2 SSD sizes commonly in use:

M.2 Size Length (mm) 22110 110 2280 80 2260 60 2242 42 2230 30

If these sizes confuse you, there is a simple rule of thumb to remember these names and lengths. The first two digits in the size denote the width of the SSD, which is 22mm and is the same for all sizes. The last two or three digits denote the length. So, a 2280 M.2 SSD is 22mm wide and 80mm long.

Since a longer M.2 SSD has more physical space, 2260, 2280, and 22110-sized SSDs can reach a higher max storage capacity. Smaller sizes often have to cut some corners due to physical restraints, which can mean a smaller or no cache or smaller maximum storage capacity. These are also more expensive than longer SSDs, so always try to go for the largest size of SSD your motherboard can support.

How to check M.2 SSD compatibility using the motherboard’s specifications

It’s pretty easy to check what M.2 interface your motherboard supports and the maximum length of SSD that can fit in it.

If you don’t know the exact name of your PC’s motherboard, simply go to your Start menu and search for Dxdiag. Open the application. Skip to step 4 if you do know your motherboard's name. Under the System tab, you can find the name of your motherboard next to the System Model. Close Open your browser and search for your motherboard using its exact name. As an example, I'll search for my motherboard, which is the Gigabyte B450 S2h. Click on the first result that shows up. This is the official website of your motherboard's manufacturer. Search for the specifications section on the motherboard manufacturer’s website and click on it. Here, you’ll find the exact specs of the M.2 slot on your motherboard, from its interface and dual-mode support to the maximum length of an M.2 SSD it can fit. My motherboard supports NVMe SSD since it’s M-key and uses the PCIe interface. It supports 42mm, 60mm, and 80mm lengths of SSDs and can also work with SATA M.2 SSDs. Close

The specification sheet of your motherboard will tell you all you need to know about the M.2 slot of your motherboard. When you purchase an M.2 SSD, make sure to compare its specifications with your motherboard’s so you pick the correct SSD for your PC.

SSDs and the future of gaming

Ever since the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S generation was released, SSDs have gained a lot of attention. These consoles made these SSDs one of the main selling points, featuring blazing fast loading times and the ability to quickly resume up to three games from where you left them without restarting them. This push for SSDs also made its way towards PC gaming, with the new Phantom Liberty expansion pack for Cyberpunk: 2077 and Starfield both requiring SSD as standard to run them. It’s reasonable to assume the new IPs will also require an SSD to run, and there is no better time than now to ditch your aging HDD and get on board with the SSD bandwagon.