Key Takeaways The new M3 iMac and MacBook Pro come with brand-new wallpapers designed specifically for these models, featuring wordmarks like "Pro" and the iconic "hello" logo.

You can download Apple's official wallpapers for the M3 iMac and MacBook Pro by following a few simple steps, ensuring that you get full-resolution and high-quality images.

While these wallpapers are exclusive to the new models, there are plenty of other wallpapers available for all macOS devices, including nature shots, cityscapes, and dynamic wallpapers.

Before Apple formally announced the new M3 iMac and MacBook Pro at an Oct. 30 event, an unconfirmed leak revealed a potential wallpaper image for the MacBook Pro. That leak turned out to be accurate, and the M3 MacBook Pro debuted with a new, bubble-style wallpaper that cryptically spells "Pro." When the first iMacs and MacBooks Pro start shipping Nov. 7, they'll include brand-new wallpapers designed for the best Macs. However, if you want to download these wallpapers for your existing Mac, you're in luck. You can download Apple's official wallpapers for the M3 iMac and MacBook Pro via just a few simple steps below.

The wallpapers were first shared by 9to5 Mac, and they are full-resolution copies of the originals. Apple wallpapers typically feature wordmarks that coincide with the product they're designed for, like the "Pro" text on the MacBook Pro. Similarly, the iMac wallpaper is a colorful snapshot of the iconic "hello" wordmark that has been featured on the Mac since the very beginning.

How to download iMac & MacBook Pro wallpapers

To make sure your download his full-resolution and high-quality, follow these steps below.

Click or right-click the image of your choice to open it in full resolution. Scroll down for the images. Save the images to your Downloads folder. Navigate to System Settings > Wallpaper. Drag the image on to your existing wallpaper, replacing it.

iMac wallpapers

MacBook Pro wallpaper

Are wallpapers exclusive to the new models?

Yes and no. The wallpapers we've shared above are designed specifically for the M3 iMac and MacBook Pro. As such, Apple is making these exclusive to those models, which is typically the case. However, there are plenty of Apple wallpapers that are available for all models. Each operating system comes with its own set of wallpapers, including macOS Sonoma. There are also nature shots, cityscapes, dynamic wallpapers, and more available for all macOS devices.