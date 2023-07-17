Last month, Apple debuted new Macs during the opening keynote of WWDC23. This time around, we got a 15.3-inch MacBook Air (M2), in addition to an upgraded Mac Studio (M2 Ultra). Though, despite these Apple computers being only a few weeks old, we're already anticipating the next-gen releases. According to some fresh rumors, the Cupertino firm could be debuting M3 Macs later this year.

In his latest Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman states that Apple might be launching M3-powered Macs in October. These could include upgraded iMac, MacBook Air 13, and MacBook Pro 13 models. While initial rumors had pointed to an early 2024 release, it now appears that the timeline has changed.

Apart from these boosted Macs, Apple could also refresh the iPad Air this fall, as the current model is still powered by the base M1 chip. That's in addition to announcing the anticipated iPhone 15 series and fresh Apple Watch models in September.

We expect the M3 chipset to pack the same number of cores included in its predecessor. Though, its performance and energy efficiency could see some improvements, due to Apple's shift to the 3nm manufacturing process. Setting these details aside, it's unclear what other refinements we could see when the M3 Macs debut.

It's worth noting that we're only expecting the base M3 chip to make an appearance in October. The boosted M3 Pro, M3 Max, and M3 Ultra likely won't arrive before 2024. As a result, we don't expect to see new MacBook Pro 14/16, Mac Studio, or Mac Mini models during the potential October reveal.

For the time being, we don't know how Apple plans to launch its upcoming M3-powered computers. The company has been increasingly relying on press releases to make smaller announcements, while reserving its media events for major introductions. So if the M3 Mac upgrades don't pack plenty of meaningful changes, the company could go for the former approach. Otherwise, if it has a trick or two up its sleeve, then we may get to witness a Mac launch event in October.