Have you seen how tiny the M4 Mac Mini is? It's really small, to the point where you could call it a "travel PC" and be kinda-sorta right. If you really wanted to give it the status of a reliable travel companion, you also need a screen, mouse, and keyboard to go along with it. That way, all you really need is a power outlet, and you're good to go.

While you could bring a portable mouse, keyboard, and screen and call it a day, people have been going the extra mile and maximising the portability of their hardware for the travel-centric. So, here's a few examples to give you some inspiration.

3 Someone turne their M4 Mac Mini into a portable all-in-one computer

The one that started it for me

This build inspired me to explore the portable M4 Mac Mini further. YouTuber Scott Yu-Jan designed an excellent kit that bundles everything together and features some very smart design considerations.

For instance, you may find it a little odd that he chose a screen that's pretty wide and not so tall. However, this was a deliberate design choice so that the screen was around the same dimensions as the keyboard and its 3D-printed holding shell. That way, Scott could attach a hinge to the keyboard and the screen and neatly fold it in half, much like a laptop. Very smart.

The M4 Mac Mini gets a little side bay where it can slot in. The only real downsides to the design are that it requires an outlet to power (which Scott hopes to fix with a battery addition in the future) and that he made the unfortunate decision to put the M4 Mac Mini on the right side when he himself is right-handed, meaning less room for the mouse. Still, an awesome build.

2 This M4 Mac Mini portable setup is cheaper than a MacBook Air

Cheap, effective, and ergonomic

