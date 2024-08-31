Key Takeaways An overhauled Mac Mini with an M4 chipset is expected to launch in late 2024 or early 2025.

We'd love to see the M4 Mac Mini feature new colors and debut alongside optional USB-C peripherals.

Our long-shot asks include 16GB base memory, better display support, and support for Thunderbolt 5.

Out of all the computers in the Mac lineup, only two product lines haven't been redesigned since the Apple silicon transition: the Mac Mini and the Mac Pro. The latter is effectively redundant for most people now that the Mac Studio exists, but the former now fits into a growing category of mini PCs — small-form-factor computers that pack a lot of power in a tiny package. According to the latest reports from Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman, an overhauled Mac Mini is imminent, with a launch expected in late 2024 or early 2025.

While there's a lot to like about the current Mac Mini (M2, 2023), it's clear that this machine is a stopgap for a fully-redesigned model. In fact, the overall Mac Mini design hasn't changed since 2010. Gurman reports that the next one will be Apple's smallest computer ever, and will feature the M4 chipset, which would make the Mac Mini one of the most powerful mini PCs ever. But there's a lot more I'd like to see on an M4 Mac Mini, so let's break down eight of my top requests.

8 New colors

I'd love to see a Mac Mini debut in something other than silver and space gray

The M4 Mac Mini could take some inspiration from the M3 iMac.

This one is a long shot, because the Mac Mini is one of Apple's least popular computers in terms of sales volume. However, it'd be nice if we saw some new colors debut on the M4 Mac Mini. In a return to form, Apple offered a fresh slate of fun colors on its M1 and M3 iMac desktops, mimicking the iMac G3 from back in the day. I know the Mac Mini isn't the same type of computer as the iMac, but it would still be nice to see colors like Midnight or Starlight, taking inspiration from the MacBook Air lineup, being an option for the M4 model. It's not like Apple hasn't gone outside the box with its desktops before — anyone remember the PowerMac G4 Cube?

7 USB-C accessories

Apple should sync up a peripherals overhaul with the M4 Mac Mini release

Close

The Mac Mini doesn't come with any peripherals in the box, but that's why it's all the more important that the Apple peripherals sold separately are refreshed. For starters, they all still use Lightning, which is simply unacceptable in 2024. The Magic Keyboard, Magic Trackpad, and Magic Mouse need to be updated to USB-C at a minimum. While I like the Magic Keyboard and Magic Trackpad, the Magic Mouse could use a design overhaul to make it more ergonomic and make it possible to use while charging.

I'm not asking for Apple to start including a Magic Keyboard and Magic Mouse in the box with the Mac Mini — that would only raise the price. I'd simply like for there to be USB-C versions of the accessories ready for when M4 Mac Mini users inevitably start building out their desk setups.

6 Better port variety

Every Mac Mini configuration should have at least four USB-C ports

The base model of the current M2 Mac Mini has an odd port configuration. That's mostly because the computer's design has a few holdovers from the Intel days while also sharing similarities with the M2 MacBook Air. If you buy the M2 configuration (not M2 Pro), you'll get a strange assortment of two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-A ports, an HDMI port, an Ethernet port, and a headphone jack. To state it plainly, two USB-C ports are not enough for a desktop computer in 2024.

Apple's M3 iMac has two Thunderbolt 4 ports by default but can be configured to add two USB-C ports at checkout, and the M4 Mac Mini could follow suit.

Being that Apple is rumored to downsize the Mac Mini's footprint, there's a chance the number of ports could decrease. To maximize space and port variety, I'd love to see the company ditch the USB-A ports in favor of more USB-C ports. The two Thunderbolt 4 ports on the base model M2 Mac Mini get used up way too quickly, especially if you want to use a dual-monitor setup. It's much easier to adapt USB-C to USB-A than vice versa, so I'll gladly leave the legacy ports behind in favor of more versatility.

5 Better display support

The external monitor limitations of base-model Macs need to be resolved for good

Speaking of dual-displays, I want to see Apple ditch the external monitor limitations of base-model Macs with the release of the M4 Mac Mini. Right now, the M2 Mac Mini can only drive two external monitors, while the M2 Pro Mac Mini supports three. Intel Macs were far more versatile in terms of display support, with the trash can Mac Pro supporting six back in 2013. It's true that most Mac Mini users probably don't need more than two displays, but it's also true that this limitation is a real limitation that Apple can and should resolve.

4 Thunderbolt 5

I really want to see the future of Thunderbolt on a Mac desktop