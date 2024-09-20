Key Takeaways A Reliable source claims that the M4 MacBook Air may release as early as Q1 2025.

Apple's M4 devices have received positive reviews, raising hopes for the new MacBook.

Display shipments in October 2024 indicate a 2025 release, lining up with Apple's schedule as per Mark Gurman.

Are you excited for the M4 MacBook Air? Here at XDA, we have some who are looking forward to it, while others are here to remind us that we don't need an M4 MacBook. Regardless of what camp you're in, you may be interested in a little rumor that claims we'll see the M4 MacBook Air a little sooner than expected.

The M4 MacBook Air may release as early as Q1 2025, claims reliable source

The news comes to us via Mark Gurman, who made a post on X about his findings. Mark Gurman has been very reliable in the past, reporting on topics such as Apple teaming up with OpenAI before it was announced. Now, Mark is back with some good news: The M4 MacBook Air may release in Q1 2025.

Mark is basing his estimate on the display shipments for the M4 MacBook Air scheduled to commence in October. This, Mark states, is a tell-tale sign that Apple plans to bring the new MacBook to everyone in early 2025. And given how good his knowledge has been in the past, we're keen to believe him.

So far, Apple's M4 devices have been doing a good job in our XDA reviews. Ben Sin gave the M4 iPad Pro a stunning 9/10 and called it "the best single machine for work and play." As such, we have high hopes that Apple will continue the trend and deliver a MacBook that's well worth your time and money.