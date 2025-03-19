Apple's new MacBooks for 2025 are the exact definition of a spec bump: other than getting a new M4 chip, a paintjob, and an improved webcam, the laptop is exactly the same as the M3 model that came out barely 12 months ago. I understand that makes the laptop rather boring, and I myself have been critical of smartphones that are just spec bumps updates, but the MacBook Air, in my opinion, is exempt from criticism for two reasons.

Number one: the MacBook Air is the world's best-selling laptop. No matter where I am in the world — and I travel a lot — it is the laptop I see most at cafes. So this means there are always people looking to update to the next MacBook Air. This new M4 machine may not make much sense for people who own the M3, or even the M2. But there are lots of M1 or Intel MacBook Air users out there looking to upgrade.

Number two: Apple lowered the price. The 13-inch model starts at $999, and the 15-inch model I reviewed, $1199. This is $100 cheaper than the last generation (in Hong Kong where I'm currently at, the price cut converts to $130). This is worth applauding, considering consumer tech products have only increased in price in recent years, and there are potential incoming tariffs to drive up product prices even more.

When I consider both facts, it's hard to knock the M4 MacBook Air for being "just a spec bump." This is still probably the easiest laptop buying decision for most people.

About this review: this article was written after a week of testing a 15-inch model of the new MacBook Air provided by Apple. The company had no input in the review.

MacBook Air (M4) pricing and availability

The MacBook Air comes in 13-inch and 15-inch sizes, and starts at $999 and $1,199 respectively. This is for 16GB RAM and 256GB storage, and in the case of the 13-inch model, an 8-core GPU compared to 10-core GPU offered in the 15-inch model. Most people will need to bump the storage up to at least 512GB, which adds $200 to the price. A fully spec'ed out 13-inch model with 32GB RAM and 2TB of storage is priced at $2,199 while the 15-inch model is $2,399. Both models are available for purchase now around the world.

Specifications CPU 10-core M4, 4 performance cores and 6 efficiency cores GPU 10-core Display type IPS LCD Display (Size, Resolution) 15.3 inches, 2880x1864 RAM 16GB/24GB/32GB Storage 256GB/512GB/1TB/2TB Battery 66.5Whr Ports Two Thunderbolt 4, 3.5mm audio jack Operating System macOS Sequoia Webcam 12MP Dimensions 0.45 x 13.40 x 9.35 inches Weight 3.3 pounds (1.51 kg) Speakers Six-speaker sound system with force-cancelling woofers Colors Sky Blue, Silver, Midnight, Starlight Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Expand

Hardware and design

You've seen this design before

Credit: XDA Apple MacBook Air M4

Unless you've been living under a rock, you already know how this new MacBook Air looks and feels like. It's the exact same outer design and hardware as the M2 and M3 MacBook Air, with the boxy-ish design (no more tapered edges like M1 or older MacBook Airs) with an IPS LCD "Liquid Retina Display" panel with a notch cutout down the middle and bezels that, while not thick, can't be called thin either by today's standards.

The lid and hinge are well-constructed — you can open the lid with one finger without the laptop moving, and once the lid is up, it stays in place without wobble even for someone who occasionally pound on the keyboard with some force (when I'm annoyed, anyway).

There's a 3.5mm headphone jack on the right side, and then two USB-C ports on the left that can charge the laptop, transfer data, and output to external monitors. There's also a MagSafe charging port on the left side.

I'm testing the 15-inch machine, but the 13-inch model has nearly identical hardware except for the obvious smaller screen, battery, and base model offering two fewer GPU cores. The 15-inch machine weighs 3.3lbs, and measures about 045-inch thick when closed.