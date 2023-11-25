Black Friday is over, but thanks to some limited-time Cyber Monday deals, you can still save big on laptops and desktop computers. These surprisingly apply to Apple's excellent products, particularly the latest Macs. Through the following offers, you can save up to $250 on a brand-new Mac. Whether you're seeking a MacBook, iMac, or Mac Mini, there's a deal for you! Keep in mind, however, that retailers are running out of stock, and the sales event is ending soon. So, you will need to act fast and claim a unit before it's too late.

MacBook Air deals

The lightest Apple notebooks are heavily discounted.

The MacBook Air is my personal favorite Apple computer, and you can save on pretty much all variants with these Cyber Monday deals. If you're looking for the most affordable option, then the MacBook Air with the M1 chip is available for as little as $750. That's a whopping $250 discount that you really don't want to miss out on.

Otherwise, if you're seeking the M2 chip, along with MagSafe 3 charging and a larger display, then the M2 MacBooks offer a refreshed design with plenty of improvements across the board. You get to pick between 13.6-inch and 15.3-inch variants, and you can similarly save up to $250 on a unit.

All of these MacBook Air models offer excellent battery lives, the latest macOS version, and a fluid performance in a lightweight, sleek build. They're the best laptops for anyone who doesn't need the supercharged performance and bulk of a MacBook Pro.

MacBook Pro deals

Apple's mightiest laptops might cost much more in a few days.

While the MacBook Air offers enough power for most casual users, creative professionals may need the superior performance of the MacBook Pro. Fortunately, all MacBook Pro (M3, 2023) variants are currently on sale for Cyber Monday, and can save up to $200 on a unit. Keep in mind that Apple rarely discounts its latest flagships significantly and right after their release. So a similar sale may not occur anytime soon, if ever again.

The M3 MacBook Pro models follow the same design language of the M2 MacBook Air. They feature a similar boxed design with a notched display. The biggest differences are that they offer a wider range of ports and an expectedly thicker design to fit in the boosted internals and dedicated cooling system. And thanks to the M3-series chips, you can utilize superior CPU and GPU performance that should exceed your expectations. Whether you opt for the 14.2-inch or 16.2-inch model, you will get to save significantly.

iMac deals

An affordable all-in-one is all you need.

24-inch iMac (M3, 2023) $1234 $1299 Save $65 2023's 24-inch iMac receives a notable processor bump from Apple M1 to M3, along with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth upgrades. It retains the same exterior design and color options of its 2021 predecessor. You can own one for $65 less during this sale. $1234 at Best Buy $1234 at Amazon

Some of us prefer desktops to laptops, and, luckily, Apple's stationary computers are also on sale for a limited time. The 24-inch iMac (M3, 2023) offers an all-in-one experience, and you can own one today for as little as $1,234. Through it, you get a 23.5-inch display, the latest M3 chip, an integrated webcam, a decent selection of ports, and much more. Considering that this machine was just released a few weeks ago, you can expect it to remain supported for years to come, and its performance shouldn't disappoint.

Mac Mini deals

The cheapest Mac is even cheaper now.

Apple Mac Mini (2023) $499 $599 Save $100 The Mac Mini (2023) packs Apple's M2 or M2 Pro chip in a tiny form factor. It blends power with affordability, thanks to its low price tag. And, for a limited time only, you can even save more and own a unit for just $499. $499 at Best Buy $499 at Amazon $499 at B&H

If you're not an all-in-one kind of person, then you'll be delighted to learn that Apple's cheapest and most compact Mac is also on sale for a very limited time. The Mac Mini was released just a few months ago, and it's the most powerful Mini model yet. Through this $100 limited-time discount, you're getting an M2 or M2 Pro chip, along with the latest macOS Sonoma, various port types, a compact build, and much more. A 2023 Mac that costs under $500 is what a dream coming true looks like.