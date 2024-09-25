Key Takeaways Raycast, a Mac launcher, is expanding to Windows and iOS.

Free version offers basic functionalities, paid version includes advanced features like large language AI models.

Windows version is more important due to system openness, whereas iOS version might be a companion app with creative workarounds.

Raycast is a fairly popular launcher that launched exclusively on the Mac back in 2020. It serves as an alternative to macOS' built-in Spotlight feature, but adds capabilities on top of that too. It's geared more towards productivity-conscious users who want to do more than just what Spotlight offers, at a much faster pace. Today, it has been revealed that the Mac launcher is also coming soon to Windows and iOS.

What functionalities does Raycast offer?

Raycast is available under both a free license and a paid monthly subscription. The former offers core functionalities, like incremental search for apps and files, window management, clipboard history, calculator, system controls, floating notes, and extensions, among other things. Meanwhile, the paid plan - which starts at $8/month and is billed annually - provides access to advanced AI large language models (LLMs) like GPT-4, Claude, and Llama, alongside other features like cloud syncing, translator, custom commands for window management. Windows users can consider it a supercharged version of the open-source Microsoft PowerToys.

Sounds awesome, when is it coming to Windows and iOS?

Speaking to The Verge, Raycast CEO Thomas Paul Mann revealed that Raycast will ship sometime next year on Windows and iOS. Development on both the apps is already in progress, with the executive emphasizing the launch of the Windows version due to the relative openness of the operating system and the ability to reach a much bigger market. Conversely, the iOS app might serve as a companion app rather than a traditional all-purpose text box, though the company might try some creative approaches to work around iOS' various restrictive mechanisms

There is no firm launch date yet for either of the platforms, but expect it to happen within the next few months. Riding on this news, the firm has also announced that it is raising $30 million, with the focus being the rising need to reduce context switching for its customers. In the meantime, you can sign up for the Windows and iOS waitlists here.