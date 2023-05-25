Apple Mac Mini (2023) $499 $599 Save $100 The Mac Mini (2023) packs Apple's M2 or M2 Pro chip in a tiny form factor. It blends power with affordability, thanks to its low price tag. $499 at Amazon

Despite its size, the latest Mac Mini offers quite a lot for not a lot of money. It's one of the best compact PCs out there and also holds a spot on our list for being one of the best Macs you can purchase as well. It's not often that we see Apple's most affordable PC come down in price, and for a limited time, you can score this desktop for $100 off, bringing it down to its lowest price yet.

What's great about the Mac Mini?

The Mac Mini is powered by Apple's powerful M2 chip, featuring 8 CPU cores and 10 GPU cores. This combination is paired with 8GB RAM and also comes with 256GB of internal SSD storage. What makes this a lethal combination is that Apple has a different approach when it comes to its internal hardware, utilizing a unified memory structure that's able to take advantage of high-bandwidth, low-latency memory.

While the packaging might be small, you still get a wide variety of ports, like Wi-Fi 6E, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI, USB-A, Ethernet, and a headphone jack. One thing you do need to consider is the types of accessories that you'll pair with the computer since it doesn't come a monitor, keyboard, or a mouse. Luckily, we've got some great choices already sorted.

Why buy the Mac Mini?

The Mac Mini is a stellar desktop computer that provides a lot of bang for buck. It's a powerful PC that can do pretty much everything you need it to and more. While the upgrade path when it comes to hardware isn't that great, you can bet that Apple will provide ample software updates to keep the PC going. Plus, if you're looking to get into macOS, this is the cheapest option available. For now, the price has been reduced by $100, making it the best deal you'll find on the Mac Mini.