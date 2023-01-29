The Apple Mac Mini (2023) and Mac Studio (2022) are both desktop computers from Apple, but they cater to very different people.

The Mac Mini and Mac Studio are two excellent Macs fueled by macOS Ventura and Apple silicon. Despite their similarities — they're both desktop computers, for one — these two devices are actually very distinct. Consequently, they cater to completely different types of users.

This is the Mac Mini (2023) vs Mac Studio (2022) — the battle between two of Apple's most powerful desktop computers. Let's find out which one better suits your budget and needs.

Apple Mac Mini M1 Apple Mac Mini (2023) The Mac Mini (2023) packs Apple's M2 or M2 Pro chip in a tiny form factor. It blends power with affordability, thanks to its low $599 price tag. See at Apple See at Amazon See at Best Buy

Apple Mac Studio Apple Mac Studio (2022) The Mac Studio packs either the Apple M1 Max or the all-new M1 Ultra chip. It is available in Silver only and starts at $1,999. See at Apple See at Best Buy

Mac Mini (2023) vs Mac Studio (2022): Pricing and availability

2 Images

Close

The Apple Mac Mini (2023) and Mac Studio (2022) are both available in Silver only. You can buy them from the Apple Store and other major U.S. retailers, such as Amazon and Best Buy. The former costs $599 for the base model, while the latter starts at $1,999. Of course, the pricing of both will increase if you choose higher-end configurations.

Mac Mini (2023) vs Mac Studio (2022): Specifications

Specification Mac Mini (2023) Mac Studio (2022) Dimensions & Weight M2 model: 7.75 x 7.75 x 1.41 inches, 7.6 pounds

M2 Pro model: 7.75 x 7.75 x 1.41 inches, 7.8 pounds M1 Max model: 7.7 x 7.7 x 3.7 inches, 5.9 pounds

M1 Ultra model: 7.7 x 7.7 x 3.7 inches, 7.9 pounds SoC Apple M2 (8-Core CPU, 10-Core GPU)

Apple M2 Pro (10-Core CPU, 16-Core GPU)

Apple M2 Pro (12-Core CPU, 19-Core GPU) Apple M1 Max (10-Core CPU, 24-Core GPU)

Apple M1 Max (10-Core CPU, 32-Core GPU)

Apple M1 Ultra (20-Core CPU, 48-Core GPU)

Apple M1 Ultra (20-Core CPU, 64-Core GPU) RAM & Storage M2 model: 8/16/24GB RAM, 512GB/1TB/2TB SSD

M2 Pro model: 16/32GB RAM, 512GB/1TB/2TB/4TB/8TB SSD M1 Max model: 32GB/64GB RAM, 512GB/1TB/2TB/4TB/8TB SSD

M1 Ultra model: 64GB/128GB RAM, 512GB/1TB/2TB/4TB/8TB SSD Ports M2 model: Ethernet, HDMI, 3.5mm jack, USB-A (x2), Thunderbolt 4 (x2)

M2 Pro model: Ethernet, HDMI, 3.5mm jack, USB-A (x2), Thunderbolt 4 (x4) M1 Max model: Ethernet, HDMI, 3.5mm jack, USB-A (x2), USB-C (x2), Thunderbolt 4 (x4), SDXC card slot.

M1 Ultra model: Ethernet, HDMI, 3.5mm jack, USB-A (x2), Thunderbolt 4 (x6), SDXC card slot. Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.3 Wi-Fi 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.0 Colors Silver Silver Price M2 model: starts at $599

M2 Pro model: starts at $1,299 M1 Max model: starts at $1,999

M1 Ultra model: starts at $3,999

Design: Square vs cube

Let's start with the designs of the Mac Mini (2023) and Mac Studio (2022). These two Apple computers mostly look the same, with the latter resembling an inflated version of the former. They both follow the same design language, featuring a centered Apple logo on the top side, equal lengths and widths, and the same Silver finish.

Where they differ is in their heights and the port arrangements (more on this later). The Mac Mini is, well, mini and is only 1.4 inches tall, while the Mac Studio is 3.7 inches tall. Both computers share the same approximate weight, except for the M1 Max Mac Studio, which weighs significantly less than every other model.

So for this round, we will crown the Mac Mini as the winner since it occupies less space and caters more to minimalists. The weight shouldn't play a major role in this judgment, as these are stationary devices that users typically don't carry around very often.

Performance: M2 and M1 family feud

Newer isn't always better, and that's the case here. The Mac Mini (2023) packs either the M2 or M2 Pro chip, while the Mac Studio (2022) goes for the M1 Max or M1 Ultra. This means the lower-end M2 chips are competing with the highest-end M1 chipsets. As the technical specification table above reveals, the maxed-out Mac Studio can handle more RAM, CPU cores, and GPU cores — up to a 20-core CPU, 64-core GPU, and 128GB of RAM. The maximum storage is the same across both devices at 8TB.

While this round is an obvious win for the Mac Studio, you must stop and ask yourself if you need that much power. The highest-end Mac Mini with M2 Pro can already deal with the most demanding tasks users typically execute. Unless you frequently deal with hi-res video, 3D renders, large data compilations, and other intensive work, the Mac Mini should be more than enough. For most people, the maxed out M1 Ultra in the Mac Studio is overkill.

Ports and external display support:

The two devices are about even when it comes to ports. While the Mac Studio (2022) has more ports, the Mac Mini (2023) utilizes upgraded Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and HDMI connectivity. Starting with the Mac Mini, the maxed-out variant can offer up to four Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB Type-A ports, HDMI 2.1 port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and Ethernet. Meanwhile, the highest-end Mac Studio has six Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB Type-A ports, HDMI 2.0, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Ethernet, and an SD card slot.

So while the Mac Studio offers more ports, it lacks HDMI 2.1 and, consequently, 8K display support. You also miss out on Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 6E. If you don't plan on using an 8K external monitor, then the Mac Studio is the winner here. After all, apart from offering more ports, it also has a wider variety thanks to the SD card slot. To make a decision, you have to weigh your needs and estimate what ports you usually use on a computer. However, it's worth noting 8K displays are still a niche, expensive product category, although having that support is a way to ensure your Mac Mini is future-proofed.

Moving on to external display support, these Macs aren't all-in-one machines, so neither includes a built-in screen. As a result, you will have to buy your own, along with a mouse and keyboard. The maxed-out Mac Mini (2023) supports up to three displays simultaneously, while the highest-end Mac Studio goes for five.

Though, before you call the Mac Studio the winner, remember that three displays are already more than enough for most people working on a computer. So unless you need four or five screens (most people don't), then this round shouldn't affect your evaluation.

Mac Mini (2023) vs Mac Studio (2022): Which should you buy?

2 Images

Close

Despite it winning fewer rounds in this battle, the Mac Mini (2023) wins over the Mac Studio (2022) for most customers. The Mac Mini will cater to at least 90% of users, and the Mac Studio (2022) can be overkill for many people. The Mac Studio offers plenty of power, but it'll only be utilized by people who do intensive and creative work. Plus, if you're on a limited budget, you can grab an entry-level Mac Mini for just $599 and have plenty of room for purchasing a keyboard, mouse, and monitor. If your budget is flexible, then estimate the CPU cores, GPU cores, and RAM that you need, and see which Mac variants include them.