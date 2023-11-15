Apple Mac Mini (2023) $499 $599 Save $100 The Mac Mini is the most affordable computer from Apple, with a compact size and excellent performance thanks to its M2 chip. While it's typically priced at $599, you can now score this desktop computer for $100 off, bringing it down to just $499 for a limited time. $599 at Best Buy $499 at B&H

Leading up to Black Friday, we have seen some impressive deals so far on a variety of Apple products. But if you're looking for an affordable and compact computer, this is one of the best Macs that you can buy right now. The Mac Mini is the most affordable option in Apple's computer lineup, offering tons of power in a extremely compact size.

Despite its already affordable price tag of $599, the Mac Mini is now seeing a price drop that brings it down to just $499 for a limited time. Of course, this only comes with the computer itself, so if you're going to pick this up, you'll want to grab some key accessories as well.

What's great about the Mac Mini?

The latest Mac Mini is powered by Apple's impressive M2 chip, providing fantastic power that's also paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The chip is great for nearly all applications, making the Mac Mini a highly compact and versatile computer, perfect for most users.

While the Mac Mini might look simple, it still has plenty of options when it comes to connectivity, with two USB-A ports, two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI, Ethernet, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Of course, the Mac Mini isn't going to be for everyone, like if you need a high-powered gaming PC, but in most cases, it is going to be a great fit.

With that said, be sure to grab this deal while you can, because at $100 off, this deal won't last long. Best of all, since it's the holiday season, you'll have extended return policies in effect, just in case it doesn't work out or isn't the right gift for that special someone.