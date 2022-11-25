The Mac Mini is the cheapest computer in the Mac lineup. You can now save $150 on a unit, thanks to this limited-time Black Friday deal.

Apple Mac Mini M1 Apple Mac Mini (M1, 2020) $749 $899 Save $150 This Mac is a powerful yet compact computer that offers an amazing performance for a low price. It's powered by the Apple M1 chip. $749 at Amazon

The Mac Mini is one of the best Apple computers available. It's compact, light, relatively affordable, and powerful. Though, despite it being the cheapest Mac in the line, it still is somewhat expensive when compared to alternatives from other brands. The good news is that Black Friday computing deals are here, and the Mac Mini has been discounted — for a limited time only!

The base 256GB model is already out of stock, but you can still get the $150 discount on the 512GB variant. So instead of paying the full $899 price, you get a 17% discount dropping it to just $749. Apple rarely discounts its products, let alone notably. A deal as significant as this one might not resurface anytime soon, if ever. So if you've been building a new home office, this little beast might fit right in, and for a very reasonable price.

In terms of ports, this computer provides a wide range of options, including Thunderbolt 4, USB Type-A, HDMI, Ethernet, 3.5mm headphone jack, and more. So there's a high chance you won't be needing to depend on dongles or docks to make the most out of its powers. Speaking of powers, this Mac supports the latest macOS Ventura, and it will receive more updates in the upcoming years.

Will you be buying this Mac? Why or why not? Let us know in the comments section below.