Thinking of buying the Mac Mini (M2, 2023)? We explain all the ways you can configure your new Mac from the RAM, storage, and different silicon.

Is the new Mac Mini M2 2023 on your wishlist or sitting in your online cart and ready for checkout, but you're wondering which configuration is right for you? Well, there are actually different models of this Mac that you can buy right now. Though all these models are powered by macOS Ventura and are equally powerful for everyday tasks, they're not created equal.

By adding more memory, you can get a faster Mac Mini for tasks like video editing. You even can upgrade the CPU and the GPU to get more cores, grabbing the M2 Pro model instead. And as is common with a lot of different computers, you also can tweak the storage, so you can worry less about running out of space.

That's why we have put together this configuration guide for you. We'll be looking at the different ways you can set up all the models of the Mac Mini M2 2023 that Apple sells today.

Mac Mini (M2, 2023) configurations

The first Mac Mini we want to mention is the base model which is the cheapest. It has an 8-core Apple M2 CPU and a 10-core GPU. You'll also get 8GB of memory, and 256GB of SSD storage. This model also only has two Thunderbolt 4 ports, Two USB-A ports, an HDMI port, Gigabit Ethernet, and a headphone jack. It costs $600, and here are the extras you can add to it.

Memory (RAM)

Starting first with the memory, you can push things as high as 24GB if need be. As we mentioned at the top of this piece, more memory is always good for making your Mac more efficient for more demanding tasks like video editing. Note that Apple calls RAM "unified memory" in this case, referring to the fact that it is not upgradable after purchase and is part of the silicon itself for better efficiency.

Unified Memory Price 8GB unified memory +$0 16GB unified memory +$200 24GB unified memory +$400

Storage

You can add up to 2TB of storage to the base model Mac Mini (M2, 2023). Doing so can get as expensive as $800. You might prefer the extra storage if you handle a lot of video files or large-format files that take up space quickly. Storage is also non-upgradable after purchase.

Storage Price 256GB SSD +$0 512GB SSD +$200 1TB SSD +$400 2TB SSD +$800

Ethernet

If you have faster internet speeds, you can upgrade the Ethernet port on the Mac Mini to 10 Gigabit Ethernet to take full advantage of it. This supports 1Gb, 2.5Gb, 5Gb, and 10Gb link speeds.

Ethernet Price Gigabit Ethernet +$0 10 Gigabit Ethernet +$100

Mac Mini (M2 Pro, 2023) configurations

A second model of the Mac Mini available from Apple is the upgraded model with the Apple M2 Pro CPU. This model comes with a 10-core CPU, a 16-Core GPU, 16GB of memory, and a 512GB SSD. Note that the ports are also upgraded on this model. You get four Thunderbolt 4 ports, Two USB-A ports, an HDMI port, Gigabit Ethernet, and a headphone jack. It costs $1,200, and here are the extras you can add to it.

System on a Chip (Processor)

For top-notch performance, Apple offers an upgrade to the System on a Chip on this M2 Pro model of the Mac Mini (2023). You can upgrade your performance with the M2 Pro processor that has 12 CPU cores and 19 GPU cores, instead of the stock 10 cores and 16 cores, respectively. That's for serious buyers only who need the raw power for higher-end tasks, perhaps in engineering, or design.

System on a Chip (Processor) Price Apple M2 Pro with 10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine +$0 Apple M2 Pro with 12-core CPU, 19-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine +$300

Memory

With the memory on the Mac Mini M2 Pro model, you can add as much as 32GB. 16GB is the standard, though. Investing in additional memory is always good for making your Mac Mini faster when you'll be encoding video files or multitasking. It's always good to have more, rather than less, since you can't upgrade the memory on your own after purchase.

Unified Memory Price 16GB Unified Memory +$0 32GB Unified Memory +$400

Storage

The M2 Pro model of the 2023 Mac Mini can be upgraded to as much as 8TB of storage. We doubt anyone will need this much, but much like the memory, the more storage, the better, as it's good to have a little peace of mind knowing you won't run out of storage when handling large files.

Storage Price 512GB SSD +$0 1TB SSD +$200 2TB SSD +$600 4TB SSD +$1,200 8TB SSD +$2,400

Ethernet

The Mac Mini comes the industry standard with Gigabit Ethernet networking but if you need faster network connections you can upgrade to with 10Gb Ethernet. With 10Gb Ethernet, your Mac mini will provide higher connectivity bandwidth. This can be useful for sharing files or working with high-performance network storage.

Ethernet Price Gigabit Ethernet +$0 10 Gigabit Ethernet +$100

If you need it, there also are some extras that you can buy straight from Apple. Final Cut Pro is another $300, and Logic Pro is another $200. This software will come pre-installed if you select it at checkout, and it's available for either model of the Mac Mini.

We hope that we thoroughly explained all the different configurations of the Mac Mini 2023 model to you. We went through and included all the upgrades that Apple currently offers for upgrading the base model $600 Mac Mini with M2 Pro and the higher-end Mac Mini 2023 with M2 Pro chip. If you've found how you want to configure your Mac, check it out with the link below.