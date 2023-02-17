The Mac Mini M2 2023 model comes with a standard one-year limited warranty, but you also can upgrade it with Apple Care, if need be.

There's no doubt that as powerful the Mac Mini is, it's also a costly investment. Though more affordable than a MacBook and many other Mac models, spending $600 on a Mac Mini M2 2023 means you're probably wondering if it has a good warranty. The good news is that the Mac Mini M2 2023 does indeed have a good warranty, and there are options to extend it if you wish.

As required by law in the U.S. and other nations, you get a one-year limited warranty on your new Mac and 90 days of technical support for issues with macOS Ventura or other software. It's important to understand, though, that this only will cover issues from the factory during the manufacturing process. So, if you damage the Mac Mini on your own, it won't be covered by the included warranty. There are options to purchase the Apple Care+ protection plan from Apple, though, if you want accidental damage protection.

Everything to know about the Mac Mini M2 2023 warranty

Apple's one-year limited warranty covers manufacturing defects only, like something you'd notice when you unbox your Mac Mini. It can be a broken power port or the power button doesn't work You get this warranty the minute you buy your Apple Mac Mini, and it will end one year from the date printed on your receipt.

Some things not covered by the warranty include cosmetic damage, accidental damage, or damage caused by a service that isn't an Apple Authorized Service Provider. You can also void your warranty if you or somebody who isn't Apple-certified makes modifications to the device. Problems caused by normal wear and tear or things that are designed to get worse over time, like the battery, are also not covered. Note that if you removed your serial number from your Mac Mini or if Apple finds that the product you have has been stolen, you also can be refused warranty service. Apple has fully outlined what's not included in the warranty on its website if you want more information.

Get extra protection with Apple Care+ for Mac

On top of the one-year limited warranty that Apple must include, Apple also sells a product protection plan known as Apple Care+. This is a paid service that covers damage and other issues that come up with you owning your Mac Mini and many of the issues that the limited warranty does not cover. It costs $34.99 for one year or $99 for three years. Here's a look at what you'd get for that price.

Apple-certified service and support coverage

24/7 priority access to technical support

Unlimited incidents of accidental damage protection

Onsite service for desktop computers where you request that a technician come to your work location or have a courier pick up your Mac for service

Carry-in repair where you can take your Mac to an Apple Store or other Apple Authorized Service Provider

Hardware coverage on issues with the computer, power adapter, included accessories, and RAM

Direct access to Apple experts for questions on a wide range of topics

You're also subject to a service fee for certain repairs. You can buy Apple Care+ at checkout when you first buy your Mac or by going to the system settings on your Mac after you set it up. You can also go to an Apple Store, too, but proof of purchase will be required. The full terms are available on Apple's website.

We hope that we answered your original question about the warranty on the Mac Mini M2 2023 model. As we just highlighted, you get a one-year limited warranty and can get extra protection with Apple Care+ for Mac. If this was a factor in your buying decision, you can purchase the Mac Mini today with the link below.