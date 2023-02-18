Apple's new Mac Mini (M2, 2023) model is one of the most powerful Macs yet. It runs macOS Ventura and is great for creative types who might be video editing. But what if you want to use a different operating system, say, Linux? Perhaps it might be for coding or any other reason. Well, the answer to that question is that you can't run Linux natively on your Mac Mini. You can, however, virtualize the Linux operating system and run it on top of macOS in the background. We have all the options for you right here.

Options to run Linux on a Mac Mini (M2, 2023)

If you absolutely must run Linux on a Mac Mini (M2, 2023) model, there are two options for doing so. You can use paid software, or go for free software. Both of the software we get into will virtualize the operating system for you and let you interact with it on top of whatever you might already be working on in macOS Ventura.

The first option, known as Parallels, is the most simplistic and seamless to set up, following easy-to-understand and step-by-step prompts on the screen after you manually download and select the ISO for your Linux install. The latest version is Parallels Desktop 18. It has a free 14-day trial but is $130 for a one-time purchase or $8.33 for a monthly fee. If you pay monthly for Parallels, the price adds up to $100 for 12 months. You also get free upgrades to newer versions, as well as remote access to your Mac from any device or browser.

Your second option is to use UTM. This is a free virtualization software that lets you run virtual machines for guest operating systems like Linux on top of macOS. It is free to download from the UTM website, and the developer says it always will be. You can even download it from the Mac App Store for $9.99 if you want to support the developers and get automatic app updates. Using UTM is a bit more advanced, though, as the user interface isn't quite as intuitive as Parallels. But it's the same concept. Download the ISO for your Linux flavor, open the app, select Create a new virtual machine, choose the Linux flavor, and manually allocate the resources you want to it.

That's all there is to know about running Linux on your Mac Mini (M2, 2023) model. While you can't run Linux natively, it will perform great in a virtual machine through Parallels or UTM. If that assuaged any concerns you had about buying the Mac Mini, you can buy it below.