Apple Mac Mini (2023) $500 $599 Save $99 The Mac Mini (2023) packs Apple's M2 or M2 Pro chip in a tiny form factor. It blends power with affordability, thanks to its low price tag. $500 at Amazon

Apple's performance packed M2 Mac Mini is now on sale for a limited time, knocking $100 off its retail price, bringing it down to just $500. The M2 Mac Mini has been praised for its compact size, along with performance, and is a great option for someone that wants all the perks of owning a Mac, but doesn't have the space for one of the company's larger model computers.

This Mac Mini is equipped with a M2 SoC, featuring an 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine. The Mac Mini will also pack 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, and will have an array of different ports like Ethernet, Thunderbolt 4, HDMI, headphone jack, and two USB-A ports. Now, as far as the hardware goes, Apple's more recent models can't be upgraded after purchase, and the same applies to the Mac Mini. You won't be able to upgrade the RAM or internal storage on the device, so it's good to make sure you're getting all you need with the configuration you'll be purchasing.

For most people, the Mac Mini is going to be more than enough, capable of browsing the web, punching up documents, and it can even handle video and photo editing like a champ. The only thing you really need to think about when buying a Mac Mini is accessories like a monitor, keyboard, and mouse. Since these do not come with the product. But if you already have these items from another setup, and are just upgrading the computer, then you'll be good to go. Just make sure you pick up this deal while it lasts.