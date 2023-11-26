Apple Mac Mini (2023) Great desktop Mac A powerful M2 chip in a small package $499 $599 Save $100 Apple's M2 Mac Mini is a great-value desktop Mac, even at full price. Thanks to an excellent Cyber Monday deal, you can grab this Mac for just $500. That makes it one of the best Cyber Monday deals overall, and it's the cheapest way to upgrade to the M2 chipset. $499 at Best Buy $499 at Amazon $499 at B&H

Although Apple just released its new M3 chipset, the M2 family still offers some of the best performance of any chip on the market. It's also the newest chip you can get on Apple's entry-level Macs, like the MacBook Air and Mac Mini. If you're on an Intel or M1 device, now is the perfect time to upgrade thanks to a killer Cyber Monday deal. This offer brings the Mac Mini down to just $500, giving you savings of $100. It's a deal that was exclusive to students, but for a limited time, anyone can take advantage of this deal. You also get your pick of retailers — this discount is valid at Best Buy, Amazon, and B&H. Here's why getting an M2 Mac Mini for 17% off is the best Mac deal you'll find on Cyber Monday.

M2 Mac Mini might be the best Cyber Monday computing deal

Getting an Apple Silicon desktop for just $500 is simply a steal

The Mac Mini has been Apple's most affordable Mac for some time now, but that's taken to a whole new level with Apple Silcion. The M2 Mac Mini starts at $600, and you'll struggle to find a more powerful PC for that price point. A common argument against buying a Mac is that you can build a PC yourself that's faster and cheaper. With the Mac Mini, Apple has completely flipped the script. There's no better computer than the Mac Mini for $600 — let alone the Cyber Monday deal price of $500.

This model of the Mac Mini features the M2 chipset, 8GB of unified memory, and 256GB of storage. It's certainly the base-model Mac, but this configuration should be more than enough for casual users. If you'd like to upgrade to 512GB of storage, you can still take advantage of the $100 discount at Best Buy. Upgrading the memory won't apply to this deal, though. Luckily, Apple has managed to make 8GB Macs feel snappy despite the relatively-low amount of memory. A bit more would be preferred for future-proofing, but at just $500, this Mac Mini is an excellent value that will last a few years at the minimum.

Since the M2 Mac Mini is just a tiny desktop Mac, you'll need to bring your own peripherals and a monitor. But that's great news for people who already have those accessories. You can upgrade your computer to M2 for an ultra-low price without paying for unnecessary extras. This is the lowest price we've ever seen for an M2 computer, so it's certainly hard to pass up. If you're a casual user looking for a new desktop, or even if you want a secondary computer, this is the perfect Apple deal on Cyber Monday.