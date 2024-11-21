The M4 Mac Mini finally lives up to its name. After generations of a product that didn't feel like it earned the Mini moniker, especially compared to the competition on the Windows side, the latest model of Apple's mini PC is actually a compact PC, but it's not any less of a powerhouse for it. It's one of the best Macs ever.

The M4 chip shows that, once again, Apple is well in the lead when it comes to mobile processors, delivering performance on a level you just can't get in any other chip that's this efficient. I have not once heard this computer's fan, yet I can use it for all kinds of demanding workloads without issue. Even with the frustrations of learning macOS Sequoia , this is potentially the best mini PC you can get, especially at this price.

About this review: XDA purchased the M4 Mac Mini for the purposes of this review. Apple did not provide any compensation, nor did it have any input in the content of the review.

Small, but mighty Mac Mini (M4, 2024) A true leap forward 9 / 10 With the power of the Apple M4, the new Mac Mini is an incredibly impressive mini PC with excellent performance and silent operation. The redesigned chassis finally makes it deserving of the "mini" name, too, even though there are smaller mini PCs out there. It's a home run from Apple. Pros Excellent performance for just about anything

Near-silent operation, even during demanding workloads

Smaller, premium chassis

A great supply of ports Cons Still not the smallest mini PC you can buy

Power button placement is stupid

Upgrades are impossible

Pricing and availability

Apple announced the M4 Mac Mini on October 29th, 2024, and it was released about a week and half later on November 8th. It's available from all major retailers.

Pricing starts at $599 for the base model with the Apple M4, 16GB of memory, and 256GB of storage. This is the model I have for review. As usual for Apple, each storage or memory upgrade costs $200 extra. Models with the M4 Pro chip start at $1,399, though this also includes 24GB of memory and a 512GB SSD.

Specifications CPU Apple M4 (10-core) or M4 Pro (up to 14-core) Graphics 10-core GPU (M4) or 16-core (M4 Pro) Memory Up to 32GB (M4) or 64GB (M4 Pro) unified memory Storage Up to 2TB (M4) or 8TB (M4 Pro) Ports Rear: 3x Thunderbolt 4 (M4)/Thunderbolt 5 (M4 Pro), 1x HDMI, 1x RJ45 Ethernet; Front: 2x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, 3.5mm headphone jack Expansion Slots None Display None Operating System macOS Sequoia Case Custom Dimension 5x5x2 inches (127x127x20mm) Weight M4: 1.5 pounds (670 grams); M4 Pro: 1.6 pounds (730 grams) Networking Up to 10Gb Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6E Speakers Built-in speaker Camera None Price Starting at $599 Expand

Design

It's an actual mini PC now

Close

Ever since I saw the old Mac Mini models in person, I was baffled that it was considered a mini PC . Put up next to other mini PCs, the old Mac Mini was massive, and it almost felt like false advertising calling it that. Thankfully, that has finally been rectified with the M4 Mac Mini.

Mind you, this latest model isn't the smallest mini PC I've reviewed, nor is it even in second place. Most mini PCs I've reviewed are smaller, but for most of them, the difference is small enough now that I don't think it really matters. It's still much larger than the Khadas Mind, but it's on par with models like the Asus NUC 14 Pro or the Geekom Mini IT13 review .

The Mac Mini does outshine most of them in terms of the overall look and feel, though. The sleek all-metal look with no fans in sight works perfectly for this kind of machine, and it really feels a bit more special. I wish Apple would stop messing around and make extra colors for the Mac Mini rather than force me to stick with silver, but this looks really nice.

Lifting the computer slightly to press the power button is far from the worst part of my day

Of course, I can't talk about the design of the Mac Mini without mentioning the power button. I still don't understand why Apple thought it was a great idea to put the power button on the underside of the computer, but this is the same company with a mouse that can't be used while charging. However, I'd be lying if I said this is a huge deal. I think it's a stupid decision, but lifting the computer slightly to press the power button is far from the worst part of my day.

Plenty of ports