Apple Mac Mini (M4, 2024) This is the latest desktop PC from Apple, delivering tons of power in a compact size. We loved this model in our review, and now it's even cheaper, thanks to this $100 discount.

There are just so many things about a mini PC that are alluring. Not only do you get excellent power, but it also comes in a compact size that's perfect for any workspace. We've seen a lot of great models roll out over the past year, but Apple's Mac Mini really has to be at the top of the list, really excellent bang for your buck.

With this deal, the price gets even better, with Amazon knocking $99 off the base model, which comes with an M4 chip and 16GB of RAM. This model can handle pretty much anything you throw at it, and we even scored it a 9/10 in our review. So, if you've been looking around for a mini PC with tons of power, now's going to be a great time to buy.

What's great about Apple's Mac Mini?