mac-mini-select-202410
Apple Mac Mini (M4, 2024)

This is the latest desktop PC from Apple, delivering tons of power in a compact size. We loved this model in our review, and now it's even cheaper, thanks to this $100 discount.

$500 at Amazon

There are just so many things about a mini PC that are alluring. Not only do you get excellent power, but it also comes in a compact size that's perfect for any workspace. We've seen a lot of great models roll out over the past year, but Apple's Mac Mini really has to be at the top of the list, really excellent bang for your buck.

A Mac Mini M4 on a glass table with a TV stand in the background
Related
Mac Mini (M4, 2024) review: I can't wait for Windows PCs to catch up

Apple is winning me over

14

With this deal, the price gets even better, with Amazon knocking $99 off the base model, which comes with an M4 chip and 16GB of RAM. This model can handle pretty much anything you throw at it, and we even scored it a 9/10 in our review. So, if you've been looking around for a mini PC with tons of power, now's going to be a great time to buy.

What's great about Apple's Mac Mini?