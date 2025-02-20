Mac Mini (M4, 2024) $549 $599 Save $50 Apple's Mac Mini is now smaller, packing more power with its new M4 SoC. While it's not the steepest discount, the computer is getting a rare discount that knocks $50 off. $549 at Amazon

The Apple Mac Mini is one of the smallest and most powerful compact PCs on the market right now. Not only does the latest model get a new redesign, but it now also packs Apple's M4 chip. And when it comes to price, it's not all that bad either, starting at $599.

The only bad thing here is that if you're trying to score a solid discount, it's going to be extremely rare. Luckily, this promotion from Amazon is actually pretty good, knocking $50 off for a limited time. Although it isn't the lowest price we've seen, it is the best price we've seen in some months. So be sure to get it while you can because this deal won't be around for long.

What's great about the Apple Mac Mini?