The M4 Mac Mini is a surprisingly powerful little machine, and it's kind of own in my heart for how fast and efficient it can be. It has a surprisingly capable GPU that leaves the competition from Intel and Qualcomm in the dust as far as integrated GPUs go, which, in theory, makes it a great option for lightweight gaming.

Of course, there's more to it than raw performance, and the Mac Mini is still a Mac, which means gaming is hindered significantly. But I wanted to know exactly what kind of experience you can expect with gaming on a Mac. I've laways heard the horror stories, but this is my first chance to experience it firsthand. So, is gaming on an M4 Mac Mini any closer to the ideal experience? Well, not really. Let's take a closer look.

Game compatibility

The elephant in the room

The first and biggest thing to address is how many games you can actually play on the M4 Mac Mini, and the answer is, unfortunately, not that many. This is only anecdotal evidence but my Steam Family library, shared across four people, includes 549 games. Once I filter for games compatible with Mac, that list cuts down to just 97 titles. And that's not specifying games native to Apple Silicon, because, to my knowledge, there's only one in my library: No Man's Sky.

The big Apple Silicon games you've probably heard about, like Death Stranding Definitive Edition and Resident Evil Village are only available through the Apple App Store. On Steam, they're not even compatible with macOS at all, meaning I couldn't try them. I've mentioned before that this strategy from Apple to lock in people to its own ecosystem is going to hurt it in the long run in terms of its gaming ambitions.

It's also possible that not every game listed as compatible on Steam will actually work. Epic Games notably removed support for macOS in Rocket League a few years ago, but Steam still lets me install it. However, I was completely unable to launch it. It's a pretty major exclusion for me, considering Rocket League is one of my favorite multiplayer games.

Right off the bat, this should tell you to avoid macOS for gaming. But what about the games that do work? Let's take a look.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Shadow of the Tomb Raider is one of the games I come back to most frequently for performance testing, and it's a great one to start with because it has a built-in benchmarking tool. All you need to do is set the graphics settings you want and run the built-in benchmark, which adapts to the settings you choose. This makes it easy to compare performance across devices, too.

On the M4 Mac Mini, running the Shadow of the Tomb Raider benchmark at 1080p and the graphics preset set to Highest resulted in an average framerate of 42 frames per second, as you can see below.

For an integrated GPU, that's extremely impressive, and even more so when you remember this computer is dead quiet the entire time. What's more, Shadow of the Tomb Raider doesn't run natively on Apple Silicon. It's a well-optimized game, but it's still made for Intel processors and running through Rosetta.

By comparison, I ran the benchmark with the same settings on the Asus Zenbook S 14, powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 258V, which sounded like a jet engine the entire time the game was open, even just in the menu. Here are the results from that:

Indeed, the Intel processor ran the game at 31 frames per second, a good bit lower than what the Mac Mini can offer. It's very hard to ignore how powerful the Apple M4 chip is.

Bioshock Remastered

2K Games' Bioshock Remastered is a much older title — a 2016 remaster of a 2007 game at that. But it is one of the games I tend to run more frequently for these tests, and one of the few that also supports Mac, even though, again, it's not running natively on Apple Silicon. This is another title made for Intel processors.

Despite its age, I expected Bioshock Remastered to struggle a bit more, but what I found was a game that ran at a near-perfect 60 frames per second all the time. Running at Quad HD (1440p) resolution and with anisotropic filtering set to 16x, it was smooth as butter, though I did experience the occasional hiccup, which I think may have been due to loading areas. I even recorded some footage using the Steam game recording tool, so have a look below:

Unfortunately, the game seems to be capped at 60FPS, but it would be interesting to see if the Mac Mini could push it further.

Alien: Isolation

Next up, I played Alien: Isolation from Sega. This is a 2014 title, but at least it's originally made in that era, so it's much more demanding than Bioshock Remastered, and it shows. Environments in this game are very detailed and impressive to look at considering the game's age. I played the first 20 minutes or so of the game with the resolution set to 2560x1440 and all the graphics settings maxed out.

I found it to run at about 25-45 frames per second, though there was quite a bit of variation. At times, the game was absolutely playable, but it did slow down often, so I would probably recommend lowering the settings a bit for an ideal experience. Still, it was certainly impressive to see this game running on this kind of hardware. You can see a short recording of my play session below:

Again, this title is not optimized for Apple Silicon, either, which makes this all the more impressive. However, it is a slower game, at least in the first few minutes, and spaces are very confined, so it's easy for it to run well.

Metro Exodus

Fast forwarding a few years, we have Metro Exodus, a much more modern title released in 2019 (though the Mac version came in 2021). For this one, I set the resolution to Quad HD and all the graphics presets to the highest level, aside from motion blur and the "Advanced PhysX" option, which I kept disabled. This is a much more demadning title, but to my surprise, it actually ran more smoothly than Alien: Isolation.

During my short playtime in the first few minutes of the game, the game held up in the high 40s to mid 50s in terms of frames per second. However, oddly enough, this is the only game where using Steam's game recording took a massive hit to the performance, with the game running at an unplayable 16 frames per second while recording. I have a short clip below, but keep in mind it doesn't represent the experience when you're not recording the screen.

One thing I found out is that this was also the only time I managed to make the Mac Mini's fans audibly spin. This game is clearly very demanding, but it was still perfectly playable until I started recording.

No Man's Sky