Reviewing and using the M4 Mac Mini has been quite the experience over the past couple of weeks, and I've ended up liking this device a lot more than I was expecting to going into this. For the time being, at least, it's become my main computer.
But it's still pretty early, and as you may know, I had until recently been gushing about the Khadas Mind, my favorite mini PC . So with the M4 Mac Mini blowing my expectations out of the water, I wanted to put these two PCs face to face and really disect their differences or why I might prefer one over the other.
About this article: The Khadas Mind and its accessories were provided to me by Khadas for review. The Mac Mini was purchased by XDA for the same purpose.
Pricing and availability
First things first, both of these PCs are available to buy right now. The Khadas Mind is a much older device that released in 2023, and there is a new version released in 2024, but I haven't had the chance to test it yet. That said, it mostly just changes the processors, so most of this comparison still holds up.
The Mac Mini is available from all major electronics retailers, as you'd expect, and it starts at $599 with the 10-core Apple M4 processor, 16GB of unified memory, and 256GB of storage. There are multiple upgrade options that can increase that price very significantly, though.
Meanwhile, the original Khadas Mind starts at $649 with an Intel Core i5-1340P processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD for storage. There's also the Premium model, which I have, with a Core i7-1360P, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD, which costs an extra $300.
Mac Mini (M4, 2024)
- CPU
- Apple M4 (10-core) or M4 Pro (up to 14-core)
- Graphics
- 10-core GPU (M4) or 16-core (M4 Pro)
- Memory
- Up to 32GB (M4) or 64GB (M4 Pro) unified memory
- Storage
- Up to 2TB (M4) or 8TB (M4 Pro)
- Ports
- Rear: 3x Thunderbolt 4 (M4)/Thunderbolt 5 (M4 Pro), 1x HDMI, 1x RJ45 Ethernet; Front: 2x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, 3.5mm headphone jack
- Expansion Slots
- None
- Display
- None
- Operating System
- macOS Sequoia
- Dimension
- 5x5x2 inches (127x127x20mm)
- Weight
- M4: 1.5 pounds (670 grams); M4 Pro: 1.6 pounds (730 grams)
- Networking
- Up to 10Gb Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6E
- Speakers
- Built-in speaker
- Price
- Starting at $599
Khadas Mind
- CPU
- Up to Intel Core i7-1360P
- Graphics
- Intel Iris Xe graphics
- Memory
- Up to 32GB RAM
- Storage
- Up to 1TB SSD, free M.2 2230 slot
- Ports
- 2x USB Type-C, 2x USB Type-A, HDMI
- Expansion Slots
- M.2 2230 SSD slot
- Display
- None
- Operating System
- Windows 11
- Dimension
- 5.75 x 4.13 x 0.79 inches (146 x 105 x 20mm)
- Weight
- 0.99 pounds (450g)
- Networking
- Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211 + Bluetooth 5.3
- Speakers
- None
- Price
- $649
Design
How compact can you get?
The reason I love mini PCs is that I want something as small as possible on my desk so that my setup looks as clean as it can. I've written about this at length in the past so I won't repeat myself, but suffice it. to say that the smaller a mini PC is, the better.
In this regard, Khadas wins easily, at least at first glance. The Khadas Mind is a much smaller unit, being less than half the thickness of the Mac Mini, while also being less deep. It is wider, but it barely matters. Considering the Intel processor is also much more prone to heating up, it's very impressive that Khadas managed to achieve this extremely compact design. The Mac Mini feels more like a standard mini PC you'd get from any other company in terms of size, so it's a little less impressive.
The Mac Mini has a more generous port supply
Of course, this race to the bottom in terms of size does have a downside, and that's ports. Out of the box, the Khadas Mind has two USB4 ports, two USB Type-A ports, and one HDMI port. By comparison, the Mac Mini has three Thunderbolt 4 ports (Thunderbolt 5, if you opt for the M4 Pro model), two USB-C ports, HDMI, Ethernet (either 1Gbps or 10Gbps), and a headphone jack with support for high-impedance headphones. The Mac Mini also has a separate AC port, while the Khadas Mind uses one of its USB-C ports for power.
The Mac Mini has a more generous port supply, and one that's a bit more future-focused with all the USB-C ports. I do like having USB Type-A for some of my peripherals, but depending on your perspective, you might blame the rest of the industry for not switching to USB-C.
The Mac Mini also has a built-in speaker, which the Khadas Mind lacks. It's not meant to be amazing, but it gives you audio if you have nothing else, which sometimes you might.