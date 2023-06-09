Looking to buy a new great Mac from Apple? There are lots of options. While MacBook Pros and MacBook Airs are more useful for people like business users, general consumers, or students, the Mac Pro is more suited for creative professionals. It's actually Apple's most powerful desktop personal computer ever thanks to the M2 Ultra SoC under the hood, which is a huge step up from the Intel CPUs that powered older models. It's a professional-grade system with seriously powerful components and lots of customization. Here's a look at everything you need to know.

Source: Apple

There are actually two models of the Mac Pro you can currently buy, and orders are set to deliver on June 13. You can find it in tower form, which starts at $7,000, and rack form, which starts at $7.500. Both include the Magic Mouse and Magic Keyboard with Touch ID and Numeric Keypad. The rack version is ideal for server rooms since it can be configured and mounted, while the tower version is better suited for production use and studio use since it has optional wheels and a stand.

Apple Mac Pro (2023) The Mac Pro is Apple's most powerful Mac desktop computer. You can find it with the M2 Ultra SoC in either tower or rack form. $7000 at Apple (Tower) $7500 at Apple (Rack)

Mac Pro (2023) Specs:

Mac Pro (2023) CPU Apple M2 Ultra with 24-core CPU, 60-core GPU, 32-core Neural Engine

Apple M2 Ultra with 24-core CPU, 76-core GPU, 32-core Neural Engine Graphics Apple M2 Ultra GPU Storage 1TB SSD

2TB SSD

4TB SSD

8TB SSD RAM 64GB unified memory

128GB unified memory

192GB unified memory Ports 6 x Thunderbolt 4 ports on the back of the enclosure supporting Displayport, USB 3, USB 3.1 Gen 2

2 x Thunderbolt ports on the top of the tower enclosure

2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports on the front of the rack enclosure

2 x USB-A ports (up to 5Gb/s)

2 x HDMI ports

2 x 10Gb Ethernet ports

3.5 mm headphone jack

1 x Internal USB-A port

2 x Intel Serial ATA ports Audio Built-in speaker

3.5 mm headphone jack with advanced support for high-impedance headphones

HDMI port supports multichannel audio output Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.3

2 x 10Gb Ethernet (Nbase-T Ethernet with support for 1Gb, 2.5Gb, 5Gb, and 10Gb Ethernet using RJ-45 connector) Expansion Six full-length PCI Express gen 4 slots: 2 x x16 slots

4 x x8 slots One half-length x4 PCI Express gen 3 slot with Apple I/O card installed 300W auxiliary power available: Two 6-pin connectors delivering 75W of power each

One 8-pin connector delivering 150W of power Size (WxDxH) Tower: 20.8 x 17.7 x 8.58 inches Rack: 21.24 x 18.98 x 8.67 inches Starting weight Tower: 37.2 pounds Rack: 37.9 pounds

What's new in the Mac Pro (2023)?

Source: Apple

The biggest upgrade with the Mac Pro (2023) is that it's moved from Intel CPUs to Apple's custom M2 Ultra silicon, bringing tons of performance gains. Also, new is the server rack version, and PCIe expansion, which is a first for a Mac with Apple Silicon. We also can't forget some improvements to make the Mac Pro more environmentally friendly, and the improved connectivity.

Performance tweaks with the M2 Ultra

Source: Apple

Topping the list are the performance upgrades. The Mac Pro (2023) completes the transition of the Mac lineup to Apple Silicon. Here, you'll get M2 Ultra silicon, meaning you'll get a 24-core CPU that's 1.8 times faster than the 28-core Intel-based Mac Pro, and up to a 76-core GPU that has up to 3.4 times faster graphics performance. You also have twice the memory as last year's Intel-based model, double the SSD storage, and can add up to 192GB of Unified memory. That adds up to the power of seven Afterburner graphics cards, and enough power to handle 22 streams of 8K Pro Res video.

PCIe expansion for the first time on a product with Apple Silicon

Source: Apple

For those who love customizing their systems, the Mac Pro also brings PCIe expansion for the first time on an Apple Silicon product. There's a total of seven PCIe expansion slots, and six of those slots support PCIe Gen 4, which is two times faster than Gen 3. You can add more storage, DSP cards, SDI cards, or other I/O cards for connecting cameras and even networking. There's one PCIe x4 Gen 2 Apple I/O card, four PCIe x8 Gen 4 slots (two double, two single), and two PCIE x16 Gen 4 slots of double height.

Improved connectivity and sustainability

Source: Apple

On connectivity, the new Mac Pro has eight Thunderbolt four ports, which is double what we had on the previous generation. Those ports support six Pro Display XDRs for increased resolution across multiple displays. The Mac Pro also has Wi-Fi 6E for the first time and higher-bandwidth HDMI ports that support a resolution of up to 8K and faster 240Hz refresh rates. You even get two 10Gb Ethernet ports.

As for sustainability, the Mac Pro uses 100% recycled rare earth elements in its magnets. There's also 100% recycled gold plating and tin soldering on the circuit boards. And, when you consider the Energy Star rating, the desktop uses 40% less power than a Windows system.

Where can I buy the Mac Pro (2023)?

The Mac Pro is a really powerful computer, but it's only for sale at Apple.com. You won't find it at other retailers. It's up for preorder, and you should be able to get one delivered to you by the middle of June. You can buy the Mac Pro tower for $7,000, or $6,600 for education users. The rack-based version, meanwhile, is $7,500, or $7,000 for education.