The rumors and reports have been swirling for quite some time regarding Apple's upcoming computing products. While we got a report about its upcoming monitors, we also have an update on its upcoming Mac Pro, which will now see a delay thanks to a change with its processor.

Early reports about the Mac Pro had it featuring an M2 Ultra processor and there were also reports of an M2 "Extreme" model. Now a couple of months later, things have changed, with Apple apparently going in a different direction. Bloomberg reports that there are a number of reasons why a delay has occurred, with a variety of different reasons holding up production of the Mac Pro.

It reports that Apple has abandoned the idea for the "Extreme" edition, mainly because of how complex it would be to create and how costly it would be to produce. Another factor is that Apple is questioning just how much consumers will pay for its upcoming Mac Pro model. If it were to arrive and cost north of $10,000, it would be a for a very select group of buyers, which to be honest, the Mac Pro always has been.

As for the production of the upcoming Pro model, Apple will most likely produce the high-end desktop in Vietnam. Apple has been experimenting over the past year with producing some of its other products like the Apple Watch and MacBooks in the country. If this occurs, it could be a big step for the company, moving more of its operations outside of China. Currently, Apple produces the AirPods in Vietnam.

Beyond the Mac Pro, Apple is also readying a new Mac Mini and new MacBook Pros. We have heard about the M2 MacBook Pro 14 and 16-inch model for quite some time, which will reportedly feature M2 Pro and M2 Max options. The laptops are set to make their debuts in the early part of 2023. If the Mac Pro and Mac Mini also arrive next year, Apple fans could have a lot to look forward to. We've reached out to Apple for comment on its Mac Pro plans.

Source: Bloomberg