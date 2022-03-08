There’s no M1 Mac Pro yet, but AMD has new Radeon graphics cards for the Intel Mac Pro

Apple revealed a handful of new devices on Monday, including the new iPhone SE with 5G connectivity, an iPad Air with an M1 chip, the Mac Studio, and an updated Studio Display. The company also teased that a Mac Pro hardware refresh was on the way, but we don’t know any details about that yet. In the meantime, AMD has revealed another graphics card for the existing Intel-powered Mac Pro.

AMD already sells three series of graphics cards specifically built for the Apple Mac Pro: the Radeon Pro Vega II based on the company’s second-gen Vega architecture, the less-powerful Radeon Pro W5000X series, and the sequel Radeon Pro W6000X series. The latest Radeon Pro W6600X graphics card completes the 6000X lineup, and uses AMD’s Infinite Cache technology and RDNA 2 architecture. It’s somewhere in the middle of AMD’s Mac graphics cards, with 32 compute units, 2048 stream processors, and 8GB of GDDR6 video memory.

The announcement comes right after Apple revealed the M1 Ultra, the company’s most powerful System-on-a-Chip (SoC) design to date. The M1 Ultra is more or less two M1 Max chips on a single die, with up to 128GB of unified memory (shared across traditional RAM and graphics) and up to 8x faster GPU performance compared to the base M1. The new chipset is available in the Mac Studio, which was revealed at the same event, and might appear in other product lines in the near future.

Apple still sells the Intel-powered Mac Pro as one the company’s two remaining Intel Macs, alongside the Core i5/Core i7 Mac Mini. The new graphics card might be a worthwhile upgrade for some Mac Pro owners, and at the very least, the Radeon Pro 6000X series will help extend the lifespan of the Mac Pro well into the Apple Silicon age.

Source: AMD

Disclaimer: The author of this article owns stock in AMD. This does not impact the opinions stated here.