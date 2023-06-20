Apple Mac Studio (2023) Better for most The Apple Mac Studio (2023) is an impressively powerful compact desktop computer. Ideal for video editors, music producers, or anyone who wants lots of efficient power in a tiny form factor. Pros Compact form factor Impressive performance 10Gb Ethernet Cons Limited expansion and I/O Keyboard and mouse not included $2000 at Adorama (M2 Max) $4000 at Adorama (M2 Ultra)

Apple Mac Pro (2023) Made for pros The Apple Mac Pro (2023) is the first Mac Pro powered by Apple’s in-house silicon. With plenty of internal expansion and ample cooling, this machine is one that’s designed to be upgraded and/or configured with pro-level add-in cards. Pros Ample cooling Lots of expansion potential Available in rackmount Cons Very expensive No add-in cards at launch $7000 at B&H (Tower) $7500 at B&H (Rack)



Apple’s latest desktop Mac refreshes have arrived with the company’s new silicon, both promising to be some of the best Macs on the market. The Mac Studio (2023) is now available with the M2 Max and M2 Ultra, which replace the M1 Max and M1 Ultra versions. And for the first time ever, Apple’s Mac Pro (2023) is now also available with Apple silicon, namely the new M2 Ultra SoC. These new processors increase performance in CPU and GPU while also increasing efficiency.

Which of these two should you buy given their similar specifications? What sets them apart enough to justify the substantial price delta between them?

Mac Studio (2023) vs Mac Pro (2023): Price, specs & availability:

Apple launched its M2 Max and M2 Ultra professional desktops on June 5th. One of the main differentiating factors between these two machines is the price. At the low end, there’s a $5,000 difference. Maxed out, where the performance specs are the same on paper, there’s a $3,650 difference.

The Mac Studio starts at $1,999 for the base M2 Max model with 32GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and M2 Max SOC with a 12-core CPU, 30-core GPU, and 16-core Neural Engine. This tops out at $8,799 with 192GB RAM, 8TB SSD, and the M2 Ultra SOC with a 24-core CPU, 76-core GPU, and 32-core Neural Engine. This is for the machine itself without any additional software and no mouse and keyboard, either.

By comparison, the Max Pro is much more expensive at $6,999 for the base tower model. This comes with the M2 Ultra SOC with a 24-core CPU, 60-core GPU, 32-core Neural Engine, 64GB SSD, 1TB SSD, and the Magic Mouse and Magic Keyboard with Touch ID. Maxed out, you’ll be paying $12,450 with the same 192GB RAM, 8TB SSD, and the M2 Ultra SOC with a 24-core CPU, 76-core GPU, and 32-core Neural Engine as the maxed-out Mac Studio. However, this gets you the rack mount case and Magic Trackpad.

This makes these machines very expensive. However, they are designed for professionals who are paid to use their machines. I wouldn’t recommend these kinds of computers to your average web-browsing individual. You can enjoy the benefits of Apple’s M2-generation chips in their Mac Mini (2023) without breaking the bank.



Apple Mac Studio (2023) Apple Mac Pro (2023) Brand Apple Apple Memory 32GB, 64GB, 128GB, 192GB 64GB, 128GB, 192GB CPU Apple M2 Max (12-core CPU with 8 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores), Apple M2 Ultra (24-core CPU with 16 performance cores and 8 efficiency cores) Apple M2 Ultra (24-core CPU with 16 performance cores and 8 efficiency cores) Storage 512GB, 1TB, 2TB, 4TB, 8TB PCIe SSD 1TB, 2TB, 4TB, 8TB PCIe SSD Ports 6x USB-C (Thunderbolt 4), 1x HDMI, 1x cloverleaf power, 1x 10Gb ethernet, 2x USB 3.1 Gen 2, 1x 3.5mm headphone port, 1x SD card reader 8x USB-C (Thunderbolt 4), 2x USB 3.1 Gen 2, 2x HDMI, 2x 10Gb ethernet, 1x power port, 1x 3.5mm headphone port Dimension 7.7x7.7x3.7 inches 8.58x20.8x17.7 inches Weight 5.9 pounds (M2 Max), 7.9 pounds (M2 Ultra) 37.2 pounds Price Starting at $2000 Starting at $7000

Mac Studio (2023) vs Mac Pro (2023) design: Mini vs mighty

Arguably the biggest difference between these two computers is the design. The Mac Studio is a compact machine coming in at 7.7x7.7x3.7 inches and 5.9 to 7.9 pounds. While deceptively heavy, it’s still easily able to be placed on a desktop without inhibiting your work area and could feasibly be transported in a flight case or heavy-duty backpack.

The Mac Studio is designed to pack as much power into as small a footprint as possible.

It’s a fairly plain design with flat sides and rounded corners with a flush top sporting the Apple logo. On the front, you’ll find a power LED, two USB-C (M2 Max) or Thunderbolt 4 (M2 Ultra) ports, and a full-sized SD card reader. Nothing resides on the sides. The rear of the machine presents four Thunderbolt 4 ports, a 10Gb Ethernet port, a clover-leaf power connector for the internal power supply, two USB-A 3.1 Gen 2 ports, an HDMI port, a headphone port, and the power button. Above the I/O is a large grill for the substantial internal cooling assembly.

By comparison, the Mac Pro is 20.8x8.6x17.7 inches and comes in at a whopping 37.2 pounds for the tower. The rack mount version is 8.7x19x21.2 inches and 37.9 pounds. These machines are designed for much more space. You’d likely keep the tower model under your desk and the rack mount in a cabinet.

Its design is much more interesting. On the front of the tower, there are lots of deep perforations for the three internal fans. On the bottom are four stainless steel feet, up top those stainless steel bars extend to handles. Both sides present a large Apple logo. On the top, you’ll find a power LED, the power button, and two Thunderbolt 4 ports along with the handle come lock mechanism for pulling the case off the chassis. Around the back, you’ll find six Thunderbolt 4 ports, a headphone port, two HDMI outputs, two USB-A ports, dual 10Gb Ethernet, a power LED, and a standard kettle-style power in for the internal power supply.

The Mac Pro is designed to be internally expanded hence its colossal size compared to the Mac Studio.

If you opt for the rack-mount version of the Mac Pro, the layout changes slightly, but the I/O is the same as the tower. It’s as if you’ve turned the Mac Pro tower on its side, only the handles and I/O are now on the front next to the perforations. There are also locking mechanisms for the mounting rails which come included with the rack mount version of the Mac Pro.

The included space inside the Mac Pro will likely come in handy for the potential expansion cards and cooling for larger workloads where the machine will be pinned at 100% for multiple hours at a time. However, the smaller Mac Studio is likely to be a better fit for most due to its tiny footprint and the fact that it does largely the same job, albeit with less connectivity.

Mac Studio (2023) vs Mac Pro (2023) connectivity: The difference maker

A major differentiating factor between these two machines is their connectivity. The Mac Studio has a fair selection of ports on the back, but the Mac Pro adds two Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI port, and a 10Gb Ethernet port. This means multiple displays and direct attach storage on top of a wired network connection are more easily possible out of the box with the Mac Pro.

Inside is where the major changes occur. The Mac Studio is, similarly to the Mac Mini, not designed to be opened. It’s a fixed setup and the idea is that you would expand it externally via the Thunderbolt 4 ports instead. In many ways, this is reminiscent of the 2013 Mac Pro which was built around its Thunderbolt expansion ports.

The 2023 Mac Pro, much like the original, is built to be taken apart (somewhat) and offers internal expansion via PCIe gen 4 x16 slots. Below the two included IO cards, there are six physical PCIe x16 slots. However, four of these are wired for x8 and only the two bottom slots are wired for the full x16. Two of the x8 slots are single height and the other four connections have spacing for a double slot card. This isn’t to say you couldn’t put a triple-slot card in, but you would eat into the space of the next slot so would miss out on connectivity.

The new Mac Pro has lots of upgrade potential, but there's nothing to add in at launch.

These expansion slots would typically be used to add storage, a dedicated graphics card, a hardware accelerator card, a network card, or add IO. However, Apple hasn’t launched anything with the 2023 Mac Pro and it’s not clear which makes and models will be supported. It will be up to Apple to work with hardware vendors to manage drivers and support.

You would buy the Mac Pro with the expectation to add connectivity and performance cards down the line, whereas you would buy the Max Studio knowing you’d have to expand externally instead.

Mac Studio (2023) vs Mac Pro (2023) performance: Cooling and upgrades

If you don’t need the best performance that Apple silicon offers, then the Mac Studio’s base model with the M2 Max is the way you should probably go. However, you can spec a Mac Pro and Mac Studio the same if you go for the Ultra line of SoCs.

This, in theory, makes them as fast as each other. However, the increased airflow afforded by more ventilation and larger fans in the Mac Pro could allow the M2 Ultra to perform better than that in the Studio in heavy workloads where you might have your machine pinned at 100% for long periods. It should also operate at a lower temperature (at stock) due to its larger fans which won't have to spin as fast to achieve the same amount of airflow and static pressure in order to keep its processor cool. This could be important in recording or mastering settings.

The Mac Pro's increased airflow should result in better thermals and acoustics.

The base-level Mac Studio is more than capable of moderate to heavy video editing, music production, and photo manipulation with its M2 Max SoC and a minimum of 32GB of memory. As you start adding more memory and upgrading the SoC, you'll benefit from faster render times, load times, and the ability to have more going on at once. The M2 Ultra SoC's doubled core count in CPU, GPU, and Neural Engine will greatly increase the system's performance whether you go with the Studio or the Pro. These computers are made for heavy workloads. As long as the software supports Apple Silicon, these machines should run pretty much anything you throw at them.

Beyond the base specifications, there’s potential for more performance with the Mac Pro thanks to its internal PCIe expansion slots. Whether it's with a graphics card, a hardware accelerator, a fiber-optic network interface card, or a super fast PCIe storage card, you could extend the Mac Pro’s capabilities further than you could with the Mac Studio.

Mac Studio (2023) vs Mac Pro (2023): Which is best for you?

Despite their similarities on paper, the Mac Studio (2023) and Mac Pro (2023) are different machines. One is designed to be efficient, small, relatively portable, and lock you into the connectivity that it comes with. The other is a big tower meant to be permanently at a desktop setup with internal expansion and extra connectivity on the back. It also comes in an even more permanent rack form factor.

For consumers and most professionals, I would go for the Mac Studio (2023). Its lack of internal expansion is made up for by its tiny footprint and efficient use of space. It will fit on more people’s desks, offer very impressive performance, and comes in a fair bit cheaper than the equivalent Mac Pro. It’s not perfect. I would have liked to see another display out and the keyboard and mouse included at this price point.

The Mac Pro is a great machine with the opportunity to be ultra-powerful with additional add-in cards. Its larger case, extra IO, and internal expansion make it stand out in Apple’s range of largely non-upgradable machines. The ability to have this in a rack-mount configuration will appeal to professionals too. Its hefty price tag aims it squarely at the professional field, however, and professionals will want expansion cards to release soon to make it worth it.