There are a lot of great Macs that you can buy. As one small example, students looking for a new Apple product might turn to the MacBook. The MacBook Air and MacBook Pro are great systems with excellent displays, but if you're primarily sitting at your desk, want a dedicated keyboard and monitor, or want serious power for video editing and processing 3D renders, the new Mac Studio (2023) is a much better Mac for you.

It's been updated with the power of the M2 Max and M2 Ultra custom Apple Silicon, so it's more powerful than ever. If you have it on your wishlist, here's a look at everything you need to know.

Mac Studio (2023): Pricing and availability

The Mac Studio (2023) with M2 Max and M2 Ultra was first announced by Apple during its WWDC 2023 keynote. It's currently up for preorder at Apple's website ahead of the June 13 launch, and coming soon to other retailers. Pricing on the Mac Studio with the M2 Max chip starts at $2,000. If you want to upgrade to a Mac Studio with an Apple M2 Ultra chip, you'll have to pay double, at $4,000.

Mac Studio (2023): Specs

Mac Studio (2023) with M2 Max Mac Studio (2023) with M2 Ultra CPU Apple M2 Max Chip (12-core CPU [8 performance, 4 efficiency cores], 30-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 400GB/s memory bandwidth)

Apple M2 Max Chip (12-core CPU [8 performance, 4 efficiency cores], 38-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 400GB/s memory bandwidth) Apple M2 Ultra Chip (24-core CPU [16 performance, 8 efficiency cores], 60-core GPU, 32-core Neural Engine, 800GB/s memory bandwidth)

Apple M2 Ultra Chip (24-core CPU [16 performance, 8 efficiency cores], 76-core GPU, 32-core Neural Engine, 800GB/s memory bandwidth) Graphics Apple M2 Max GPU Apple M2 Ultra GPU Storage 512GB SSD

1TB SSD

2TB SSD

4TB SSD

8TB SSD 1TB SSD

2TB SSD

4TB SSD

RAM 32GB, 64GB unified memory 64GB, 128GB, or 192GB unified memory Ports Front: 2 x USB-C front posts, 1x SDXC card reader

Rear: 4 x Thunderbolt 4 ports, 2 x USB-A ports, 1 x HDMI port, 1x 10Gb Ethernet port, 1x 3.5 mm headphone jack Front: 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports, 1 x SDXC card reader:

Rear: 4 x Thunderbolt 4 ports, 2 x USB-A ports, 1 x HDMI port, 1x 10Gb Ethernet port, 1x 3.5 mm headphone jack Audio Built-in speaker

3.5 mm headphone jack with advanced support for high-impedance headphones

HDMI port supports multichannel audio output Built-in speaker

3.5 mm headphone jack with advanced support for high-impedance headphones

Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.3

10Gb Ethernet (Nbase-T Ethernet with support for 1Gb, 2.5Gb, 5Gb, and 10Gb Ethernet using RJ-45 connector) Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.3

10Gb Ethernet (Nbase-T Ethernet with support for 1Gb, 2.5Gb, 5Gb, and 10Gb Ethernet using RJ-45 connector) Size (WxDxH) 7.7 inches x 7.7 inches x 3.7 inches 7.7 inches x 7.7 inches x 3.7 inches Starting weight 5.9 pounds 7.9 pounds

What's new in the Mac Studio (2023)?

Not a lot has changed between the new Mac Studio and the previous generation. It keeps the taller and wider design that mimics the Mac Mini, with a silver casing that has the black Apple Logo on the top, with some ports and an SD card reader on the front. You will notice tweaks to connectivity, as well as performance gains with the new M2 Mac and M2 Ultra Apple Silicon.

Performance gains

Apple shared during its WWDC 2023 keynote that users can expect huge performance upgrades between the M1 Max and M1 Ultra to the M2 Max and M2 Ultra chips.

The company says the M2 Max chip is 20% faster than the Mac Studio with the M1 Max and can be 50% faster when you render a video in Adobe After Effects. You can now also configure the M2 Max version with up to 96GB of unified memory, a jump from the previous 64GB maximum.

You'll also get even more performance with the M2 Ultra, which is just two M2 Max chips connected together with ultra fusion technology. Apple claims that GPU performance is 30% faster than with the M2 Max, and the CPU can be up to 20% faster. If you use DaVinci Resolve on the Mac Studio with M2 Ultra, meanwhile, you will see up to 50% faster video processing against the M1 Ultra. You even can add up to 192GB of unified memory.

Improved connectivity

The new Mac Studio with M2 Max and M2 Ultra has improved connectivity, too. There's now support for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. This allows for improved connection speeds, should your internet speed be fast enough, and your Bluetooth accessories will now support the newer standard. The Mac Studio with M2 Ultra also supports up to six Pro Display XDRs, driving over 100 million pixels. This is because it supports higher-bandwidth HDMI supporting 8K resolution and 240Hz frame rates. On the Mac Studio with M2 Max, you'll get support for 4K resolution at up to 240Hz over HDMI.

Where can I buy the Mac Studio (2023)?

The Mac Studio (2023) will come out on June 13. The best place to buy it right now is through the Apple Store which will have the most possible configurations. We're not seeing it for sale at Best Buy or Amazon just yet, but this isn't uncommon for ultra-powerful desktop computers like this one.