Mac Studio users complain about high-pitched “whining” sound

When Apple releases brand new products, users sometimes face issues. That’s understandable in the tech industry, though. No matter how much a company tests a product prior to releasing it, there’s a chance problems won’t surface until the masses start using it. We’ve probably all heard about Antennagate and Bendgate from past iPhone models. The latest oopsie to affect an Apple product is now haunting Mac Studio users. Several online complaints indicate that some models — mostly M1 Max ones — are producing a high-pitched “whining” noise from the back. The emitted sound is reportedly very distracting and obvious to users. MacRumors reader sunsetblvd has shared their experience:

Hi, I’ve been following this thread and wanted to share my experience with the Mac Studio. I ordered the M1 Max version with 32 Core GPU and 64 GB Ram. After a week or two I started noticing a high pitched whining sound. The ordinary fan noise was audible but not disturbingly so. The high pitched sound was sth I couldn’t ignore. I have a relatively quite working space and the sound kept being distractive. I decided to take my studio to the apple store after contacting apple support and trying a bunch of software fixes like reinstalling the os. After a day of inspection the tech guy at the apple store claimed it was just normal fan noise within the expected range of noises and said they couldn’t do anything about it. Disappointed I called apple support again and they agreed to send me a replacement, which I am currently waiting for.

According to MacRumors, this issue is also affecting replacement units. Whether it’s a hardware defect that would require a product recall or a software bug that is fixable through an update is unknown. It’s worth mentioning, though, that not all M1 Max Mac Studios are affected by this problem. The causes behind this remain unclear for the time being. Considering M1 Max and M1 Ultra Mac Studios have different cooling systems, though, it’s safe to assume that the M1 Max’s heatsink is behind it.

Is your Mac Studio producing a whining sound? If so, which chip variant do you have? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: MacRumors