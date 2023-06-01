Apple sells a wide variety of excellent Macs, which cater to different budgets and needs. One of the relatively recent additions to the line is the Mac Studio. First released in 2022, this Apple computer packs either the M1 Max or M1 Ultra chip, making it one of the mightiest consumer machines on the market. And while rumors had initially pointed to a delayed refresh, it now appears that we may be getting upgraded Mac Studio variants as soon as next week.

According to Bloomberg, Apple is internally testing two high-end Macs (labeled Mac 14,13 and Mac 14,14) powered by the M2 Max and an unreleased M2 Ultra chip. While the report doesn't specify what models these machines will be for sure, it's safe to assume that they could be upgraded variants of the Mac Studio. After all, the MacBook Pro was just updated recently, and we're not expecting iMac or Mac Pro upgrades anytime soon.

Apple has been vague about when a new Mac Pro is coming. It said more than a year ago that an updated model would arrive “another day.” Inside Apple, the future Mac Pro with in-house chips has been labeled Mac 14,8. That suggests that the latest desktops in testing are different machines, such as new versions of the Mac Studio, which is currently offered in M1 Max and M1 Ultra configurations.

The all-new M2 Ultra chip will reportedly offer 24 CPU cores and 60 GPU cores, in addition to 64GB, 128GB, and 192GB RAM configurations. A more powerful variant of the M2 Ultra could also pack up to 76 GPU cores — double what's currently available on the maxed-out M2 Max chip.

Apart from the new M2 Max and M2 Ultra Macs, we expect Apple to unveil an M2-powered MacBook Air with a 15.5-inch display during the main WWDC23 keynote. That's in addition to the rumored mixed-reality headset and the company's upcoming operating system updates.