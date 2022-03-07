Mac Studio: Everything we know about Apple’s rumored computer

Apple revealed the first of its M1 processors back in 2020. Since then, the company has been slowly adopting them on its Mac lineup — ditching Intel chips in the process. And as we progress in time, the Cupertino giant continues to further improve the efficiency and performance of these chips. This allows Apple to produce more compact Macs that outperform previous-gen models, such as the rumored Mac Studio. Here’s everything we know about this not-yet-released Mac.

There is no clear indication as to when the Mac Studio will actually be released. Leaks about this product started surfacing very recently, and it’s hard to pinpoint a potential reveal. Some people believe we might get an official glimpse at it during Apple’s Peek Performance event. However, there’s no way to tell before the actual event concludes. It is rumored that the company plans on releasing several new Mac models this year. So we could potentially see it during the upcoming months — if Peek Performance doesn’t introduce it.

Pricing

Apple currently sells the entry-level M1 Mac Mini for $699. Considering the Mac Studio will likely feature mightier internals, it’s safe to assume that it’ll cost more. What its price tag will be is yet to be seen. If we had to make an assumption, we would go for $999 or a pricing that is around this number. There’s a possibility it’ll even cost more. That’s because it’s rumored to include the M1 Max chip or another one that is even more capable. We will have to wait and see what Apple has in store for us.

Expectations

We expect the Mac Studio to feature a design that is somewhat similar to that of the current Mac Mini. The rumored product could look like two stacked Mac Minis. Recent leaks point at the possibility of it having a variety of ports. That doesn’t surprise as at all — considering Apple reintroduced the wide port variety on the latest MacBook Pro models.

When it comes to its processor, we only know that it could feature an M1 Max chip or another variant of Apple’s silicon that is even more powerful. The company will most likely release more than one model with varying processing capabilities. Ultimately, though, the device is supposedly aimed at people who want a balance between the Mac Mini and the Mac Pro.

Mac Studio: Everything we want to see

Considering we don’t know much about the rumored Mac Studio, there’s a lot that is left for the imagination. Here’s what we’d like to see:

Colorful finishes similar to those of the M1 iMac.

A variety of options for the internals to choose from — enabling people with different budgets and needs to find a match.

An abundance of ports, including the dearly-missed headphone jack some Apple devices have lost.

The option to buy color-matching accessories directly from Apple.

The M2 chip. While it likely won’t happen, it would be interesting to see a Mac Studio powered by the Apple M2 chip. Taking the might of the M1, M1 Pro, and M1 Max chips into consideration, we can only imagine how impressive the M2 SoC could potentially be.

Based on the present leaks, would you be interested in buying a Mac Studio? Why or why not? Let us know in the comments section below.