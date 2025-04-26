MacBook Air (M4, 2025) $899 $999 Save $100 The latest MacBook Air from Apple delivers with its powerful M4 chip and beautiful 13-inch screen. Right now, you can grab it for its best price at just $899 for a limited time. $899 at Amazon

If you're looking for an everyday laptop that can handle pretty much anything you can throw at it, then you're going to want to check out some of the options from Apple. The brand has been churning out new laptops with its M-series chips for a few years now, and for the most part, the reviews have been stellar.

Of course, that means you'll need to get adjusted to using macOS, but for the most part, that's not a huge deal unless you're using software that's only available for Windows. And for those on a budget, the MacBook Air lineup is going to be the one to go with, due to its lower starting price. With that said, prices aren't cheap, with the base model MacBook Air starting at $999.

Luckily, this latest promotion from Amazon drops the price by $100, which makes it the lowest price we've seen on the MacBook Air with M4 chip. As far as what you should expect from the laptop, well, it's going to be thin, light, and easy to use thanks to its excellent keyboard and trackpad.

What makes the MacBook Air great?

Furthermore, you get impressive power with the new M4 chip that's paired with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. This is the part you really want to pay attention to because, with Apple laptops, there isn't a way to upgrade the hardware after purchase. So if you think you'll need more than the above, we recommend stepping up to the model with 24GB of RAM and 512GB of storage for $1,269.

With the MacBook Air you also get a beautiful 13.6-inch screen and plenty of battery life. The port selection isn't the best, but you do get two THunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, one 3.5mm audio jack, and a MagSafe charging port. There's also a TouchID sensor that allows you to keep the laptop secure, and can also be used to securely log into websites and applications.

Overall, not a bad setup for the price. Of course, if the MacBook Air doesn't quite meet your needs, or if you want some other options, we recommend checking out some of the best laptops you can buy right now.