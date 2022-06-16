MacBook Air 15-inch model could arrive with Apple M2 and M2 Pro in 2023

Now that the dust has settled from WWDC 2022, it’s time for new rumors to start popping out from the Apple mill, giving us tidbits about what’s on the horizon from the Cupertino giant. Today, we get a few updates about the rumored 15-inch MacBook Air, set to arrive next year.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo took to Twitter today to update his initial report that went live in March. In his original tweet from a few months ago, Kuo stated that mass production of the new laptop would start in the last quarter of 2023. He also stated that despite the laptop’s larger size, Apple was looking to use its 30W charger to power it. Finally, Kuo stated that the new laptop might not even be called MacBook Air.

New 15-inch MacBook Air in Q1 2023

In his update, Kuo now states that the new 15-inch MacBook Air will go into mass production sometime during the first quarter of 2023, with a launch of the product coming during the second quarter of 2023. Furthermore, the new laptop might have two SoC options, an Apple M2 and M2 Pro. The M2 could arrive paired with the 35W charger, while the M2 Pro will come with a 67W adapter. Lastly, Kuo stated that he has yet to hear anything from his sources about a 12-inch MacBook.

The 12-inch MacBook rumor made the rounds last week, in a report that Apple would be expanding its lineup in 2023 or 2024. As far as the 15-inch model, Apple had plans to debut a 15-inch MacBook Air this year but decided not to pursue it in favor of focusing on the MacBook Air (2022). Apple is still set on debuting updated models of its MacBook Pro 14 and MacBook Pro 16 later this year. The laptops will reportedly be powered by higher-end M2 chips, most likely debuting as the M2 Pro and M2 Max.

Source: Ming-Chi Kuo (Twitter)