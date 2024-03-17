MacBook Air M3 15-inch $999 $1299 Save $300 The MacBook Air is a fantastic option if you're looking for a laptop that's both thin and light. This model comes with a 15-inch display, Apple M2 chip, and is priced at just $999 for a limited time. $999 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a laptop that's thin and light with a lot of power, then the MacBook Air is going to be a fantastic option. This model comes with a 15-inch display and powerful Apple M2 processor. While this laptop normally comes priced at $1299, it can now be had for much less, with a newly discounted price that brings it down to just $999 for a limited time.

What's great about the MacBook Air M2 15-inch?

As stated before, the MacBook Air is one of the light and slimmest laptop that Apple makes. Despite this, you still get impressive quality here with an all alluminum outer chassis which makes it look incredibly sleek. Perhaps one of the best features of this laptop is its large screen, coming in at 15 inches. Furthermore, you also get a laptop that's powered by Apple's M2 processor, which provides excellent performance, battery life, and can handle pretty much anything you can throw at it.

This model comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal SSD storage. Of course, if you need more, Apple also makes a 16GB RAM model with 512GB of storage too. The keyboard provides a comfortable typing experience, and you can expect up to 18 hours of battery life on a single charge. Since this laptop is made to slim and light, you will be limited when it comes to USB ports, but you can always expand using a USB-C hub or dock.

Those looking to hold lots of video calls will be happy to know that this laptop comes with a 1080p webcam. In addition, the laptop provides crisp audio thanks to its beam-forming microphones. The MacBook Air is considered one of our favorite laptops and for good reasons. So if you've been looking for something slim, light, and powerful, this laptop is going to be right up your alley. Just make sure to grab it while you can because at this price, the deal won't last long.