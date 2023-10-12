MacBook Air (15-inch, 2023) My Best Buy Total and Plus promotion $999 $1299 Save $300 Apple's new 15-inch MacBook Air is powered by the M2 chip and is "the world's thinnest 15-inch laptop." $999 at Best Buy

The MacBook Air is one of the best laptops available, offering an overall experience that really goes unmatched thanks it being sleek, lightweight and, powerful. In addition, you get a beautiful 15-inch screen and long battery life, making this the perfect laptop to use when you're on the go.

While we've seen plenty of deals in the past on the MacBook Air, this one is a bit special, as it drops the price of the 15-inch model to its lowest price yet. With that said, special deals are going to have special requirements, and this one requires that you be a My Best Buy Total or Plus member to get the full discount.

Although that might be a bit of downer, if you're not a member, you can still get the MacBook Air for a great price, with the discount coming in at $250 off the regular price, bringing it down to $1050. This model comes in four different colors and as far as internals go, you're going to get 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

When it comes to performance, the base model is going to be able to pretty much get you through anything. It's great for surfing the web, authoring documents, light photo and video editing, basic games — like I said, pretty much anything. Of course, if you're a power user, you're going to want to step up to the Pro line.

So if this deal is intriguing, and you want to grab it, be sure to sign up to become a My Best Buy member. While there is a cost associated, you get additional benefits like free two-day shipping, exclusive member pricing on thousands of items, member-only sales events, extended return policy, and more.